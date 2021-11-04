(Oregon) -- South Holt takes their six-game win streak into the Missouri district playoffs on Friday evening.
The Knights (7-2) used their streak to claim a co-championship in the 275 Conference and are hoping to keep the success rolling in the postseason.
“We’ve been able to win some close games the last three weeks,” South Holt head coach Josh Petersen said. “As far as going every Friday 1-0, we’ve done a pretty good job with that.”
The final three games all proved to be tough contests with South Holt emerging with 24-20, 40-34 and 22-6 wins over Mound City, Rock Port and Nodaway Valley, respectively.
“That’s a credit to the defense,” Petersen said. “We were able to punch a few in on offense towards the end of the game in those one or two possession games. We’re able to find ways to get a fumble, an interception or get a third down sack. The defense has played really good this year. Our offense has to get some things going.”
They will need all of their units to work together on Friday night when they host a Stanberry team looking to put a stop to their three-game losing skid. The Bulldogs (5-3) were the No. 1 ranked team in the state much of the year before suffering losses to North Shelby, East Atchison and Worth County in the final three weeks.
“We’re going to have our hands full,” Petersen said. “They’ve lost three in a row, but that doesn’t take away from what they can do and how they play. They have a couple big kids, but mostly they are quick. They come to the ball and they hit. I think it’s going to be a tough game with two evenly matched teams.”
The two South Holt losses – 50-22 to Worth County and 48-0 to East Atchison – mirror two of Stanberry’s defeats. A comparison of scores shows the Knights played Worth County much closer while Stanberry lost a tight one to East Atchison.
“We have to get out of second and longs,” Petersen said. “We have to be able to run the ball on first down and get in manageable second and third down situations. We have to be able to stop their backs. We have to team tackle.”
Petersen believes his defense is one that can play well against most anybody. It’s the offense he feels will be most important on Friday.
“We’ve got to eliminate turnovers and penalties,” he said. “We can’t back ourselves up. Gannon (Phelan) has been running well lately, and everybody knows what Brody (Scroggins) is capable of. If Kendall (Noland) can keep throwing the ball like he’s been throwing it lately then I think we’re going to be all right.”
Morgan Guyer will be in Oregon on Friday evening and have a full recap after the game on KMA’s Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show. Listen from 9:30 to 11:00 on AM 960 and FM 99.1.