(Oregon) -- The South Holt volleyball team is trending upward as the Knights inch closer to postseason play.
"We got out to a good start," Coach Rachel Plummer said. "Then we had a little bit of a midseason slump, but I think we've come out of it with some strong games."
The Knights started the year 5-2, then lost three of their next four. They've since regrouped and won four of their last five.
"The inconsistency of play made it hard for us to get in sync," Plummer said. "Recognizing that and making adjustments helped with that."
Their success at the service line has been a major part of their recent turnaround.
"Serving consistency is important to me," Plummer said. "Running our offense off of that is nice and keeps us in rhythm. Last year, our serve percentage was not where we liked. We've exceeded expectations this year."
Senior Tanea Whaley leads South Holt's offensive attack, while the versatile Brianna Biondo does a little bit of everything for the Knights.
"She's one to watch," Plummer said of Biondo. "She plays all the way around and has a great serve receive."
Mylee Prussman has also starred in South Holt's offensive attack.
The Knights lost only one senior from last year's squad, so their progression throughout the season shouldn't come as a surprise.
"I feel like we're a contender in our district because our maturity and experience will help us," Plummer said.
South Holt is in Class 1 District 16 with Mound City, Nodaway Valley, North Nodaway, Rock Port, East Atchison and Union Star. On paper, East Atchison, Rock Port and South Holt seem to be the front runners.
The Knights get one more shot at East Atchison (Tuesday) and Rock Port (Thursday) before opening district play.
"We haven't seen them since earlier in the season," Plummer said. "We're looking to see if they've changed anything. We have to shut down EA. We haven't lost to Rock Port, but I'm not overlooking them."
