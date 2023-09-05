(Oregon) -- South Holt volleyball has had two matches and lost zero sets early on this year, and that — along with lots of veteran talent — has Coach Rachel Plummer feeling confident.
“It was nice to get those two quick wins,” Coach Plummer told KMA Sports. “We hadn’t been in a game-like (situation), and to start (2-0) was a confidence booster.”
The Knights, which had their season-opening tournament at East Atchison canceled due to a water main break in Tarkio on August 26th, picked up wins over 275 Conference rivals Nodaway Valley and North Nodaway.
“I have three seniors, all doing great things,” Plummer said. “We have two big hitters with Lauren Quinlin in the middle and outside, and Brianna Biondo has started all four years for me. Hanna Buckles has been my setter the last few years, and then junior Mylee Prussman has played with me forever and is doing some setting and as a defensive specialist.”
Biondo had team-highs with eight kills and nine digs, and Buckles and Prussman both had 13 assists in the win over Nodaway Valley. Biondo added seven kills, Quinlin had six winners and Buckles (12) and Prussman (10) combined for 22 assists against North Nodaway.
Coach Plummer adds sophomore Jacelyn Fansher and junior Haylee Counts have stepped up as additional hitters to add more depth for the offense. Other members of the roster include juniors Rachel Knapp and Katie Mendenhall, sophomores Mika Medsker, Jernie Morris and Ella Schaeffer and freshmen Camdyn Davison, Chloe DeBee, Leah Howell and Lillyan Rogers.
“I don’t want to put a potential or a ceiling on us, for sure,” Plummer said, “but the way the three seniors are leading the team is different than I’ve seen in the past. Definitely more of a team effort and more (team-oriented). I think this is definitely the year for (the seniors) to shine. They’ve grown into their roles, they all play travel ball and work on improving their own skills.
“I have some freshmen stepping in here or there, and that has come from encouragement from the seniors. They know it starts with a good pass, and that kind of leadership is what I’m excited to see. It gives us an opportunity to have a pretty strong bench.”
South Holt is back in action on Tuesday night at Mound City and will be off until the 11th when they travel to East Buchanan. The Knights have their home opener against King City/Union Star on September 12th.
Listen to much more with Coach Plummer in the audio file below.