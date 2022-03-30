(Maryville) -- South Nodaway's Mallory McConkey and Central Decatur's Emma Atwood were recognized by the MIAA on Wednesday for their academic achievements.
McConkey was tabbed with the MIAA Scholar-Athlete Distinction while Atwood was named to the MIAA's Academic Honor Roll.
McConkey -- a physical education major -- earned her honor after posting a 3.94 grade-point average and collecting All-MIAA Third Team honors.
Glenwood alum and current Northwest Missouri State men's player Christian Stanislav was named to the MIAA Academic Honor Roll.
Check out the full releases from Northwest Missouri State here.