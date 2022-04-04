(Maryville) -- The latest stage in the basketball career of South Nodaway alum Mallory McConkey just ended, but she's ready for whatever the next step brings.
McConkey recently concluded a five-year stint at Northwest Missouri State, where she made 103 starts and scored 1,115 points.
"There were so many memories," McConkey said. "I couldn't be more thankful for this senior year and the friendships I made. It was awesome."
McConkey's role grew every year in Maryville, but she made an immediate impact. She made 22 starts as a freshman, averaging 4.5 points per game. As a sophomore, she posted 8.8 points per game in 23 starts and parlayed that success into 12.8 points per game as a junior. She averaged 7.3 and 11.0 points per contest in her final two seasons.
By the time her fifth season rolled around, McConkey had blossomed into the unsung leader of the Bearcats' lineup.
"Every year, I've become more of a leader," she said. "Most of the girls are great girls. Everyone was a super hard worker, but I tried to share the smaller things, like basketball knowledge. I loved being around this team and helping them get better."
While McConkey made her teammates better, she did the same herself.
"Coming in my freshman year, I didn't have a lot of confidence," she said. "But I'm grateful for the time I put in at the gym with assistant coach (Addae) Houston. He helped me become a scorer in different ways. There were things I needed to improve as a freshman, but that was the biggest one."
The leap from Class 1 high school basketball to Division II action at the collegiate level didn't faze McConkey.
"I had to come in every day ready to work," she said. "College is way more of a time commitment, but I knew I had to work hard every day to get better. The support there made it a lot easier."
McConkey left the Northwest in a better place than when she stepped on campus in 2017.
The Bearcats won only five games in her freshman year. They followed with seasons of eight, 12 and seven wins before posting a 17-12 record in McConkey's swan song.
"Nobody really likes losing," she said. "Coming to Northwest, I knew I would be part of a rebuild, but I wouldn't trade it for anything. I'm so happy I got this extra year to be a part of the winning season. I'm excited to see the program improve in the coming years."
McConkey says that no individual performance sticks out to her, but rather her entire experience in Maryville.
"What stands out to me is that we grew together, like any home game at Bearcat Arena," she said. "I honestly can't say that one game stands out. I'm just going to remember the fun I had on the court."
Her playing days might be over, but McConkey is ready for the next chapter in her life, which she hopes involves basketball.
"I'm hoping to stick around basketball," she said. "I'm looking to become a GA (graduate assistant) and, maybe, coach at the collegiate level. Basketball has been my passion for as long as I can remember. I feel like it (coaching) is something I can do well. It will never feel like a job for me."
McConkey made her comments on Monday's Upon Further Review.