(Iowa City) -- The University of Iowa football program received a commitment from Southeast Polk five-star defensive back Xavier Nwankpa.
He announced his commitment on Wednesday, choosing the Hawkeyes over Notre Dame and Ohio State.
Nwankpa is the No. 11 nationally-rated recruit in the Class of 2022 and is the highest-ranked recruit to ever come from Iowa, according to CBS Sports.
Nwankpa recorded 26 tackles and snagged four interceptions for the Rams, helping guide them to the Class 5A state title.