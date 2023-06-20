(Milo) -- Southeast Warren baseball has rattled off six consecutive wins. And their latest victory came in impressive fashion.
The Warhawks (10-8) put together a 19-run seventh inning on Friday night to turn a 7-5 deficit to Martensdale-St. Marys into a 24-7 win.
"It was something I'm not sure many people have seen before," Southeast Warren head coach Blake Bauer said. "It was a back and forth game throughout the first six innings. We had a talk before the top of the seventh. Little did we know, we'd end up scoring 19. Our bats just came alive. We followed with hit after hit and found a way to get it done."
The Warhawks struggled to win close games early on, but have since persevered in those situations.
"We started off rough," Bauer said. "We played some quality opponents with tough pitching. Things just weren't clicking. We couldn't quite put a full game together. We talked about doing our job and taking it one game at a time. Eventually, the atmosphere started to change and we've put things together."
Southeast Warren is a young squad with only one senior and one juniors.
"When you start the year 1-7, it's easy for young teams to get down and give up on the season," Bauer said. "They've battled back well. They could have quit, but we've had some kids step up and stay the course. We've preached to them that playing our best ball at the end of July is all that matters."
Sophomores Caden Carruthers, Drake Steil and Trey Fisher lead the Warhawks' young lineup. Carruthers has a team-best .359 averages and is responsible for 12 RBI, Steil owns a .346 average and 8 RBI and Fisher hits .306 with a team-best 19 RBI. Junior Tate Dierking complements them with a .280 average and 16 RBI.
"It's exciting to see young kids put things together at the plate," Bauer said. "They've bought into our mentality. We preached to them giving ourselves a chance. (Carruthers) is having great at-bats. He does a great job of getting on base. (Steil) has had a heck of a season so far. We moved him up to the leadoff because he's a tough out, and (Fisher) has turned it on as of late. It's starting to show."
Southeast Warren's pitching rotation has a 2.69 team ERA. Austin Ledlie has been their ace with a 1.46 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings. Sophomore Brody Crow has thrown 25 innings with a 4.76 ERA and 35 strikeouts while eighth-grader Dalton Spear has a 1.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings. Dierking, Carruthers, Steil and Ben Crall have also contributed to the pitching rotation.
"Our pitching has kept us in games," Bauer said. "We've preached minimizing walks. We don't want to give up free bases. (Ledlie) has been phenomenal for us on the mound. He's making teams earn the bases they get. (Spears) has had a phenomenal season as well. His mentality on the mound is something I've never seen from an eighth-grader. He's a gamer."
The Warhawks hope to continue their winning streak Tuesday when they host Mount Ayr. They also have matchups with Keota (Wednesday), Wayne (Thursday) and Central Decatur (Friday) this week. Their recent success has Coach Bauer feeling good about his team as they inch toward the postseason.
"We just have to keep going on game at a time," Bauer said. "We have a tough week. We'll take it one day at a time and focus on the little things. We'll just try to get better every day and make a run in the postseason."
Hear the full interview with Bauer below.