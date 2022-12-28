(Liberty Center) -- Their offense is still a work in progress, but the Southeast Warren boys basketball team carries a winning record into 2023.
The Warhawks are 5-3. Their season got off to a slow start due to the football's deep postseason run, but they do have wins over West Central Valley, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Southwest Valley and Moulton-Udell.
"Starting off the year is always interesting," Coach Ken Hutchinson said. "Once the football season ended, we had to relearn everything and jam in the necessities. We were learning and growing on the fly."
Southeast Warren's three losses are to Mount Ayr, Central Decatur and Mormon Trail -- three teams with a combined 21-2 record. In each of those losses, the Warhawks showed glimpses but couldn't get the win.
"Mormon Trail put a press on us," Hutchinson said. "We had only worked on a press break for like 10 minutes. That first loss was on me. We didn't have everything in we needed. Mount Ayr and Central Decatur were just two really tough teams. We freaked out a little bit against Mount Ayr when they put some pressure on us. Same thing with Central Decatur."
Southeast Warren's offense has struggled at times, shooting 42.5% from the field and 21.8% from deep.
"We haven't hit the broad side of a barn," Hutchinson said. "Our shooting has been abysmal. (Tuesday) was our first official practice back. Seventy-five percent of our practice was shooting."
Jack Williams and Landon Harvey lead the Warhawks' offense. Williams -- a 6-foot-7 center -- averages 14.5 points per game, while Harvey adds 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
"We play through our bigs," Coach Hutchinson said. "I'm not downplaying our guard play because it's critical. I'm old school. I like to use two posts if I have two posts. Teams have to game plan for two bigs, which they're not used to doing."
Cam Seuferer (12.0 PPG), Jamison Ewing (7.5 PPG) and Caden Carruthers (3.9 PPG) also contribute to the Warhawks' lineup.
The Warhawks return to action on Tuesday when they face Martensdale-St. Marys. Unfortunately, they will be without Harvey, who suffered an ankle sprain over the break.
"He's our heart and soul," Hutchinson said. "Other guys have to step up and take more of a leadership role. Somebody has to play the high-post position like he does, and we need another six to seven rebounds. I feel bad for the kid, but we have a chance for other guys to step up and lead."
Click below to hear the full interview with Hutchinson.