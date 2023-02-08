(Liberty Center) -- In a season full of obstacles, Southeast Warren finished its regular season schedule on a high note.
Despite this year’s loss column significantly outweighing the win column, the Warhawks (4-17) found success in its final two games.
“It’s been a trying season in one respect, but in another, it’s been very rewarding,” Southeast Warren head coach Mike Manser said. “The kids have worked extremely hard. When you’re [2-17] and you win the last two games of the regular season that tells your parents, your fans, everybody else that you’re still working hard and you’re still committed to making this program better. So, that’s what I’m the most proud of.”
Southeast Warren beat East Union 51-26 to earn its third win of the season before turning around to take down Moravia
“I think we just kept working on the fundamentals,” Manser said. “We got off to a great start down at East Union and it just ballooned from there. The confidence, you see it in practice, you see it in games, everything has picked up a little bit. They’ve been great throughout, but there’s nothing like a win where you play well to build your confidence even more, especially with as many young kids as we have.”
With four freshmen earning varsity letters, the Warhawks boasted a youthful and inexperienced rotation throughout the season.
On a roster full of underclassmen, it was one of Southeast Warren’s two seniors who carried the team. Alivia Ruble solidified herself as one of the most productive players across the state, averaging 19.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game,
“I’ve been a fan of Southeast Warren forever and coached here before, but I’d never had a chance to coach Alivia, I just got to watch her play,” Manser said. “I’ve always been so impressed with her… and once I got to coach her, it’s been even more impressive. Her work ethic is second to none. She’s been a great leader… during practice and during games. I couldn’t be more impressed with how Alivia has handled her senior season here and the success she’s had.”
With the regular season in the books, Ruble and the Warhawks now turn their attention to the postseason, where they’ll take on Earlham in the first round of regional action.
Earlham enters with a 16-3 record and is ranked No. 15 in Class 1A, and while the Warhawks will undoubtedly need a herculean effort to spring the upset, they’ll be looking to go out with a bang regardless of the final score.
“I think the biggest thing is that the kids continue to work hard,” Manser said. “If it is our last game, I want them to play to the buzzer. That;’s been a focal point for us this year. If we can eliminate some turnovers, that would be a plus. I know we’re going to have to stand up to the physicality and the quickness of a good team like Earlham.”
Earlham will host Southeast Warren Thursday at 7 P.M. in the Class 1A Region 7 first round.
