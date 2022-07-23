Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren claimed four spots on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference First Team softball.

The Warhawks landed pitcher Alivia Ruble, catcher Breanna Nolte, infielder Josie Hartman and outfielder Kaylee Bauer all on the first team. Martensdale-St. Marys and Mount Ayr have three each while Wayne has two and Central Decatur, East Union and Nodaway Valley have one spot each.

Pitcher Campbell German, infielder Brynnly German and outfielder Jackie Kleve are the Blue Devil representatives, and infielder Halsie Barnes, outfielder Payten Lambert and utility player Addy Reynolds are the Raiderettes. Wayne’s Sterling Berndt and Emily Jones, Central Decatur’s Kylee Rockhold, East Union’s Kaitlyn Mitchell and Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault are also first team picks.

Here’s a look at the second team and honorable mention choices:

Second Team 

Central Decatur: Hallee Hamilton (UT)

East Union: Mallory Raney (P), Kaylin Lack (UT)

Lenox: Sadie Cox (INF), Zoey Reed (OF)

Martensdale-St. Marys: Anna Parrott (INF)

Mount Ayr: Breya Nickle (C)

Nodaway Valley: Jorja Holliday (P), Lindsey Davis (C)

Southeast Warren: Jaycee Neer (INF), Kaylee Tigner (OF)

Wayne: Skylar O’Brien (C), Clara O’Brien (OF)

Honorable Mention 

Bedford: Bridget Murphy

Central Decatur: Annika Evertsen

East Union: Noelle McKnight

Lenox: Caitlyn Maynes

Martensdale-St. Marys: Hadley Pearson

Mount Ayr: Zoey Larsen

Nodaway Valley: Izzy Eisbach

Southeast Warren: Emma King

Southwest Valley: Ryanne Mullen

Wayne: Izzie Moore

Find the complete list of honorees below.

Download PDF Pride of Iowa All-Conference Softball Team 2022 - All Confrence(2022).pdf

