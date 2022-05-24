(Liberty Center) -- Last year was a dream season for the Southeast Warren softball team. This year, Coach Cody Reynolds' team enters the season with the pieces capable of another trip to the state tournament.
But first, the Warhawks must navigate through the year, which begins on Tuesday against Norwalk.
"We feel pretty good going into the year," Reynolds said. "We've had to shuffle some things around defensively, but I think we'll have things figured out by midseason."
The Warhawks broke a 12-year state tournament drought last season and won their first state tournament win since 1968 en route to a third-place finish in Class 1A.
"They grew as a team," Reynolds said. "That was the biggest obstacle we had to overcome. We got tougher, started bonding on a team, and things progressed. That showed on the field, and everybody got stronger. We continually got better. Week one wasn't great, but we got better. As a coach, that's what you want to see."
The 1A No. 4 Warhawks return last year's go-to pitcher, Alivia Ruble.
Ruble posted a 20-3 record with a 1.39 ERA and 156 strikeouts in 126 innings. Ruble is coming off an offseason surgery, but Coach Reynolds expects her to be her usual stellar self.
Offensively, the Warhawks have to replace Makayla Ruble, who drove in 55 runs last year.
They do, however, return reigning KMAland Offensive Player of the Year Josie Hartman. Hartman, an Iowa rowing commit, plated 28 RBI while hitting .472/.545/.849 with 23 extra-base hits, including eight home runs.
Breanna Nolte hit .460 with 34 RBI, Natalie Geisler smacked .427 with 16 RBI, Josie Kosman had a .368 average with 17 RBI, and Kaylee Bauer hit .366 with 20 RBI. Alivia Ruble held her own at the plate while Jaycee Neer and Emma King also shined.
"Hopefully, everybody improves," Reynolds said. "Maybe a newcomer or two picks up a little slack. We preach quality at-bats and getting good pitches."
Their returning firepower should be a good omen for the Warhawks, but Reynolds is hesitant to determine a goal.
"We don't like to set goals," he said. "I feel like that's a failure. We try to get better each day and focus on what's at hand. We're focusing on Norwalk first. At the end of the day, we want to end up at Fort Dodge, but we try not to look ahead to anything."
Check out the full interview with Coach Reynolds below.