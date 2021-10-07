(Liberty Center) -- A youthful Southeast Warren football team might be hitting their stride at the exact right time of the season.
The Warhawks (3-3 overall, 3-1 8-Player District 8) shook off one of the state’s toughest non-district slates, winning two of their past three games while outscoring their opponents 129 to 12. The most recent of those was a 58-12 triumph over Moravia this past Friday.
“I’m really happy with the development of the entire team,” Warhawks head coach Shane Rowlands told KMA Sports. “Every player has got better week to week. We’re figuring out our roles, and we’re starting to do the little things a lot better. Even though the record is 3-3, I think we’ve got much better as the year has gone on.”
Coach Rowlands has tinkered plenty with his lineup throughout the season. Junior Landon Harvey is now taking most of the snaps at quarterback and put together a 7-for-7, 127-yard, two-touchdown performance in week six. Meanwhile, eight different players have at least three carries, including four with at least 26.
The top two are junior Logan Montgomery (75 carries, 379 yards, 5 TD) and freshman Trey Fisher (52 carries, 385 yards, 6 TD). Senior Cade Nelson has done a little bit of everything for the offense, posting 124 yards passing, 32 yards rushing and 211 yards receiving while accounting for at least one touchdown of each.
“It’s been a learning experience for me and for the kids,” Rowlands said. “I have had to kind of learn what works best for each kid. We’ve got a lot of depth this year, and it’s fun to see them develop week to week. We may have a few more enter the rotation as the year goes on.”
On defense, Luke Lane (59.5 tackles, 11.5 TFL) has been terrific while Montgomery has posted 47.5 tackles and 7.5 TFLs. Eight others have at least 10.0 tackles and six others have at least 2.0 tackles for loss on the season. Further, Nelson leads with two of the team’s seven interceptions, and Lane and Montgomery have a pair of fumble recoveries.
In terms of playoff positioning, nothing is completely sorted out at the moment in 8-Player District 8. However, Southeast Warren can make a good case this week when they host Murray (3-3, 2-2).
The Mustangs are still smarting from the loss of star running back Wyatt Gannon, who was lost for the season after a 40-34 overtime loss to Mormon Trail in week four. They’ve since lost games to Martensdale-St. Marys and Stanton-Essex. Still, junior quarterback Zack Belden continues to run wild with 693 yards and 15 touchdowns on the season.
“They’re a very determined running team,” Rowlands said. “They’ve got a good (offensive line), and the Belden kid is really good. We’re going to have to play fundamentally sound defense to contain them.”
The Mustangs are able to make life difficult on most opposing offenses with their aggressive, attacking style. Senior Brycen Wookey has 14.0 tackles for loss among his 24.0 tackles while sophomore Titus Barber (8.5 TFL), senior Mark Cabrera (7.0 TFL) and Belden (6.5 TFL) have also been key defenders.
“They’re very sound,” Rowlands said. “They get after the football, and they do all the little things really well. The Wookey kid on the defensive line is someone you’ve got to game plan for.”
With two dynamic rushing attacks squaring off on Friday, Coach Rowlands estimates it will come down to two very big keys.
“Turnovers and special teams,” he said. “We’re both teams that like to run the ball, and time of possession will be huge. In games like that, it comes down to turnovers and field position.”
Follow all of KMA Sports’ week seven coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday evening from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Rowlands linked below.