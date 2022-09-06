(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren has run off a pair of impressive wins over the last two weeks. The Warhawks (2-1 overall, 1-0 8-Player District 8) followed a Week 0 loss to WACO and a Week 1 victory over Audubon with a district-opening win over Mormon Trail this past Friday.
“I’m really liking the diversity and depth of our team,” Southeast Warren head coach Shane Rowlands told KMA Sports. “The different things we’re capable of doing with our athletes and with our line, we’re really improving. And we’re the most disciplined team I’ve had in along time here. I think we’ve had four penalties in three games, and two of them were my fault.”
The ability to run and pass the football is apparent in the early-season statistics. Sophomore Trey Fisher has a team-best 265 yards rushing and five touchdowns while senior Logan Montgomery has added 186 yards and three scores. Senior quarterback Landon Harvey has been impressive, too, with 330 yards passing and four touchdowns without an interception. Senior Dylan Ruggles (5 receptions, 182 yards, 2 TD), Fisher (5 receptions, 121 yards, 2 TD) and freshman Jamison Ewing (4 receptions, 51 yards, 2 TD) have led the receiving group.
“If we’re able to run the ball all game effectively we’d love to do that,” Rowlands said. “But teams will load the box, and we try to loosen it with our play-action passing game. We have some very athletic receivers and a quarterback that throws a good ball, and it’d be foolish not to utilize that.”
Southeast Warren continues their district schedule this Friday night when they host Martensdale-St. Marys (0-2, 0-1). The Blue Devils are struggling to replace back-to-back senior classes that saw plenty of success and dropped their first two games to Stanton-Essex and Moravia.
“They’ve got two really good running backs,” Rowlands said. “(Logan Wearmouth and Kade Mullins) do a great job back there, and the quarterback (Cooper Oberbroeckling) throws a pretty good ball. Defensively, they are so disciplined in what they do. They know where to go, and they do a great job. Moravia put up their points with throwing the ball out to a big, fast wide receiver, which we don’t have, so we’re going to have find other ways to score.”
The Blue Devils have been balanced offensively with Oberbroeckling throwing for 416 yards and four touchdowns, including 218 of those yards and two of those touchdowns to junior William Denny. Mullins and Wearmouth have both rushed for three touchdowns while accumulating 206 and 171 yards, respectively.
The Southeast Warren defense is topped by Fisher, who has 18.5 tackles, and Harvey and Ruggles, who have combined on 9.0 tackles for loss. Senior J.D. Hinrichs leads the team with two fumble recoveries while Montgomery has a pick-six and a fumble recovery.
Along with the matchups within the game, the Pride of Iowa Conference rivals will meet for the 12th time since 2008. The rivalry restarted after two years off with Martensdale-St. Marys joining Southeast Warren in 8-Player football. Since that move, Southeast Warren has not beat their POI brethren. On Friday, they go for their first win against the Blue Devils since 2017.
“Our goal all year is to make the playoffs,” Rowlands said. “If you win the district, you’re guaranteed to make the playoffs. We’re just treating this like another district game that we have to win and trying to keep the other emotions that are associated with a rivalry game away from it. We’re just going into it like we’ve done the last three weeks.”
As for the game within the game, Coach Rowlands believes it will come down to continuing to control the line of scrimmage.
“Our offensive line needs to continue playing as well as they have been and control it up front,” he said. “That gives us a significant advantage, and we’ve got to continue to improve in tackling because their two running backs run very hard. We need to continue to play penalty-free and turnover-free football. That can be the difference in ballgames.”
Listen to much more with Coach Rowlands linked below.