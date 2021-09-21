(Lacona) -- One year removed from an undefeated regular season, the Southeast Warren volleyball team has maneuvered its way through some ups and downs on the way to a 14-6 record.
"We are feeling good," said head coach Jodi Clendenen. "We are making some changes and trying some new things. We feel like we are in a good spot."
The Warhawks have leaned an eight-person senior class to post wins Montezuma, Moravia (twice), Seymour, North Mahaska, Albia, Colfax-Mingo, Chariton, East Union, Interstate 35 (twice), Martensdale-St. Marys, Wayne and Newton.
"The experience counts for so much," Clendenen said. "They communicate and tend to keep their composure. They understand that setbacks are fine if we are still working towards the next goal and still doing things the way we want to do things."
The Warhawks have had a laid-back approach to this season, and it's been effective.
"We expect to get better every day," she said. "We just take each day as it is, work towards getting better, meeting our team goals and keeping things fun and relaxed."
The combo of junior Alivia Ruble and senior Josie Hartman paced Southeast Warren's offensive efforts with 3.6 and 2.5 kills per set, respectively.
"They see the court well and can make adjustments throughout the game," Clendenen said. "They're not afraid to swing hard. They look for open spaces. Having them see the other side of the court and make adjustments is huge."
The bulk of Hartman and Ruble's winners have come from the setting duo of Lydia Kern and Kaylee Bauer.
"Lydia as a lefty is always nice," Clendenen said. "Kaylee is very scrappy, always moving and trying to find a place to set up a kill. The experience they bring to the table is great."
Hartman leads the team in digs (104) and blocks (23) while Samantha Benesh, Ruble, Kern, Bauer, Eve Balk and Zoey Sherman also play defense for the Warhawks. Coach Clendenen says her team has emphasized defense lately.
"We have lots of things to improve on, like our coverage and blocking," she said. "There are other things, but those are the biggest."
Moving forward, Clendenen hopes her team can keep the energy and excitement they've displayed through their first 20 games.
"I wanna see the fun and excitement," she said. "I also wanna see them continue to work. We aren't going to get every ball, but we are going to do our best. I expect them to play hard, give effort, be scrappy and have fun."
The Warhawks return to Pride of Iowa Conference action Tuesday night when they travel to Central Decatur. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Clendenen.