(Lacona) -- KMAland 8-player No. 4 Southeast Warren is headed into a key District 8 matchup with KMAland 8-player No. 7 Moravia.
After a Week 0 loss at the hands of Radio Iowa No. 2 WACO, Wayland (6-0), the Southeast Warren Warhawks (5-1) have stormed back on a five-game win streak outscoring their opponents 278-74, including a 52-20 win over Montezuma (4-2) last Friday.
"Our o-line and tight end did a phenomenal job blocking -- Logan Montgomery was excellent as our lead blocker in the I-formation and Trey Fischer ran very well," Southeast Warren Head Coach Shane Rowlands told KMA Sports. "Defensively, we just played very sound and fundamental football and stopped Montezuma from having the big plays they're usually capable of doing."
A big part of the win and the Warhawks' win-streak has been the sophomore running back Fisher, who racked up 221 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries last week. Fisher also caught a touchdown and added 56 receiving yards.
"He doesn't seem to get tired as the game goes on and the other team's wearing down -- he seems to get a little more energy," said Rowlands. "He's a big threat in both the run and the passing game for us. He's starting to read his blocks a lot better and making the proper cut."
Fisher also currently leads the Warhawks in rushing yards (687), receiving yards (227), and rushing touchdowns (13). Rowlands has also gotten solid offensive performances from senior Logan Montgomery, including 410 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 63 carries. Meanwhile, senior Landon Harvey has tossed the rock for 526 yards, eight touchdowns, along with six rushing scores.
"Each week in practice we just keep getting more and more people reps so they know what's going on and they're prepared when they're number gets called," said Rowlands. "We actually just have actual backups so it's just one man out and one man in. We've got some sophomore kids that on any other team we've had would be playing quite a bit, but we just have so much depth right now."
The Warhawks have also put together a top-15 defensive performance in the state allowing just 19.3 points per game, which gives them the 12th best point differential outscoring opponents by over 30 points a game. On top of Montgomery, who currently leads the defense in tackles (42.5) and tackles for loss (9), Rowlands says the defensive line has been soaking up blockers this season.
"Landon Harvey and Dylan Ruggles at defensive end and Tate Dierking and J.D. Hinrichs at nose guard have been doing a great job of shutting down the running lanes and occupying two blockers," said Rowlands. "That gives Montgomery the free reign."
Additionally, Fisher and senior Ben Wickett have thrived from their outside linebacker spots racking up 30.5 and 21.5 tackles, respectively. Rowlands says the loss to WACO early was a wake-up call.
"We kind of changed our defense a little bit after we lost to WACO in Week 0," said Rowlands. "We moved some people around and adjusted our front, and I think we've gotten the kids in the right positions and now as they're getting comfortable we're starting to just play faster and faster defensively."
The Warhawks will need to bring that defensive prowess to their matchup with the Moravia Mohawks (5-1), as they currently sit fifth in the state in points per game at 61.5. The Mohawks are led by junior quarterback Shane Helmick who has amassed 1,480 passing yards this season along with 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions.
"They've got four very good wide receivers, a quarterback that throws a really good ball, and an o-line that does a nice job," said Rowlands. "So they're really going to challenge us in the secondary in our pass coverage and alignments."
Senior wideout Riley Hawkins has been Helmick's favorite target with 847 yards and 16 touchdowns on 34 targets, over half of the quarterback's completions this year. Helmick is also the Mohawks leading rusher with 273 yards (8.8 yards per carry) and five touchdowns, with junior Jackson McDanel not far behind with 226 yards and five touchdowns.
"Right now it's us and Moravia who are the only undefeated teams in district play," said Rowlands. "So, if we want to be the district champs, we have got to take care of business this week."
Mike Wood will be providing updates from Moravia Friday night on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA 960 and KMA FM 99.1. You can hear the full interview with Head Coach Shane Rowlands below.