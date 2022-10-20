(Liberty Center) -- Only five Class 8-Player teams in the state of Iowa can claim a current eight-game win streak or better, and one of them will put it on the line against East Mills on Friday evening.
KMA Sports No. 10 and KMAland No. 4 Southeast Warren (8-1) is in the state playoffs for the 17th time in school history and third time since joining 8-Player. The Warhawks have bounced back nicely from their Week 0 loss to undefeated WACO.
“That was one of the most physical teams we’ve played in my time here,” Southeast Warren head coach Shane Rowlands told KMA Sports. “We were able to move the ball fairly well against them, so we thought this could be our identity this year. We’ve focused on trying to run the football, control the time of possession and being sound defensively.”
Sophomore Trey Fisher has led a rushing attack that has accumulated 2,474 yards, posting 1,053 of his own and scoring 18 touchdowns. Senior Logan Montgomery has also run well with 703 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“Our line is playing the best they’ve played during my time here,” Rowlands said. “They’re big kids, and they’ve got good feet. They really attack and are well-coached. I’m very happy with our offensive line play and our tight ends, as well. All five of those guys are on the same page and doing a great job firing off the football.”
In addition to the strong running game, Southeast Warren has been incredible in taking care of the ball. Senior quarterback Landon Harvey has 803 yards passing and 15 touchdowns, and he’s yet to throw an interception. In addition, they’ve only lost one fumble all season and have a +19 turnover differential.
“We’re pretty happy with that,” Rowlands said. “We’ve really taken care of the football. Being +19 is another reason we’re able to have the success that we are. We’re not beating ourselves, and our penalties are pretty low. We’re playing disciplined football.”
The Warhawks will open the Class 8-Player state playoffs with fellow KMAland No. 4 East Mills (6-2).
“They’re a darned good football team,” Rowlands said. “They’re senior-led and have great athletes everywhere. They played two of the best teams in the state very tough in (Fremont-Mills and Lenox), and they had leads against both of them at some point. They’re a very good team, and I think we’re the only home underdog in the first round (on BCMoore), so it’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Southeast Warren built their season and their success on being the more powerful and more physical team. They will look to advance in the playoffs with the same kind of mindset.
“Their offensive line is physical, their defensive line is extremely quick and their linebackers are very well-coached,” Rowlands added of the matchup. “We’ve got to contain that quarterback. He’s quick and very shifty in the open field. We’ve got to make sure we don’t lose sight of him. We’ve got to make sure we can defend the passing game, and their run game is improved of late, too. It’s going to be a tough, fun game.”
KMA Sports will have audio play-by-play from East Mills/Southeast Warren on Friday evening. Listen to the call with Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood at 7:00 on the KMAX-Stream. Hear the full interview with Coach Rowlands below.