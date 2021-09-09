(Liberty Center) -- Class 8-Player District 8 may start to take shape this Friday night. Two of the districts most successful teams over the last several years will meet with Southeast Warren (1-1, 1-0) tripping to Martensdale-St. Marys (1-1, 1-0).
“(They) are a well-coached team,” Southeast Warren coach Shane Rowlands said of the Blue Devils. “Defensively, they fly to the football and are fundamentally sound. It’s going to be a challenge for us to move the ball on offense. And the offense has a potential to be very explosive on any given play.”
Both the Warhawks and Blue Devils – Pride of Iowa Conference rivals in every other sport – are coming off strong district wins in week two. And both wins were bounce back victories for the programs, which both lost in the opening week of the season.
For Southeast Warren, it was a 27-20 triumph over Mormon Trail in a game where they were in an early hole.
“Mormon Trail came out and surprised us by doing some different things than they did in week one,” Rowlands said. “It took our defense a while to adjust and as the game went on it got better. We had some kids that hadn’t really played before step up and do some good things for our defense.”
Both Luke Lane and Logan Montgomery were in double-digit tackles for the night with Lane finishing with 11.5 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Montgomery had 11.0 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.
“Our defense really revolves around (Lane and Montgomery) being able to make plays,” Rowlands said. “We have a solid group of defensive linemen that we rotate through. We have a lot of big bodies we can rotate there, and our secondary is starting to figure it out a little bit.”
Rowlands notes freshman Brogan Ewing as a big part of the game-long improvement against Mormon Trail’s passing attack. He finished Friday with 4.0 tackles and his first career interception.
Offensively, Southeast Warren rode another freshman in Trey Fisher, who tallied 145 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries.
“Trey’s been standing out since the first day of camp,” Rowlands added. “You can just tell he’s a natural football player. He had a nagging injury during the week, but he ended up being our best ball carrier that night.”
While Southeast Warren was mounting their comeback win, Martensdale-St. Marys was rolling past Moravia for a 56-6 victory. The Blue Devils threw for 247 yards and five touchdowns while holding the Mohawks to just 103 yards. On the season, senior quarterback William Amfahr has thrown for 327 yards with classmates Hogan Franey and Tyler Baker combining for 18 receptions and have two touchdowns each.
“They can get you four wide or three wide, and they get the ball to their athletes in space,” Rowlands noted. “We’re going to have to be in the correct position and know our responsibilities every play against them.”
Sometimes the best defense against a team like Martensdale-St. Marys is an offense that can take time off the clock while getting points.
“We’re going to have to control the ball offensively and limit the amount of possessions the game has to keep it lower scoring,” Rowlands said. “Defensively, we have to be aware of where Amfahr and Franey are, but they do have some young athletes that look pretty good on film that will get better as the year goes on.”
Tune in to KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 on Friday night for full week three coverage from 6:20 through midnight. Listen to the full interview with Coach Rowlands below.