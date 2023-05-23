Southeast Warren Warhawks

(KMAland) -- The top two teams in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 1A rankings are from the Pride of Iowa Conference. 

Southeast Warren is No. 1 while Martensdale-St. Marys is No. 2.

The Warhawks and Blue Devils are among the eight KMAland teams ranked. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below. 

CLASS 1A 

1. Southeast Warren

2. Martensdale-St. Marys

9. Woodbine

13. Twin Cedars 

CLASS 2A 

8. Logan-Magnolia

CLASS 3A 

12. Atlantic

CLASS 4A 

12. Creston

14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

CLASS 5A

None 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.