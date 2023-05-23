(KMAland) -- The top two teams in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's Class 1A rankings are from the Pride of Iowa Conference.
Southeast Warren is No. 1 while Martensdale-St. Marys is No. 2.
The Warhawks and Blue Devils are among the eight KMAland teams ranked.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
1. Southeast Warren
2. Martensdale-St. Marys
9. Woodbine
13. Twin Cedars
CLASS 2A
8. Logan-Magnolia
CLASS 3A
12. Atlantic
CLASS 4A
12. Creston
14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 5A
None