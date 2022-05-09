(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren’s Josie Hartman has made major impacts in volleyball, basketball and softball during her time with the Warhawks. However, she will look to make that same impact in rowing at the University of Iowa.
“A lot of people have told me they’re surprised,” Hartman said of her decision. “I knew I wanted to go to Iowa, and I had quite a few people bring it up that they are looking for athletes.”
Hartman is certainly that. She earned first-team All-Pride of Iowa honors in the most recent volleyball, basketball and softball seasons.
“I was thinking in the fall if I wanted to play softball or basketball, but I just decided I was going to leave that in high school,” Hartman said. “In talking with the rowing coach, it sounded like something interesting to try out at least for one year, so I might as well give it a shot.”
Hartman says she’s excited to see if her talents that have made her so successful in other sports can help the Hawkeye program.
“It’s a lot of hard labor,” she said. “That will work perfectly for me. With all my sports, I learned to be very versatile and adaptable, and that’s something I’m excited to continue to use as I grow my rowing career.”
While making the decision to try rowing, Hartman adds that she was drawn to the people within the program.
“The people are so cool and hard-working,” she said. “It’s in their mindset and how competitive they are. It’s a great environment, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
Listen to much more with Hartman from today’s UFR below.