(Lacona) -- The Southeast Warren football team has the pieces in place for a strong season. And Coach Shane Rowlands' team gets a gauge of themselves on Saturday when they face WACO, Wayland.
"We're excited with the number of kids we have out and the amount of depth we've shown in the preseason," Rowlands said. "We're looking forward to our showdown with WACO."
Coach Rowlands adds he's liked the effort he's seen from his team in preseason festivities.
"We're a year older," he said. "We played a lot of freshmen last year, and they looked like freshmen. Now, they're starting to turn into young men. We're bigger, faster and stronger."
The Warhawks had only four seniors on a squad that went 5-4 last year.
Senior quarterback Landon Harvey returns for the Warhawks after throwing for 851 yards and 14 touchdowns.
"Stats aside, Landon might be one of the most natural leaders I've been fortunate enough to coach," Rowlands said. "He throws a good deep ball. He's a strong, physical can that we can run up the middle. He commands the offense, and we're excited to see what he can do."
Harvey has a couple of trusted backs in the backfield with Trey Fisher and Logan Montgomery. Fisher had 692 yards and 10 scores, and Montgomery managed 574 yards and nine touchdowns.
"We're excited about our running backs," Rowlands said. "We've talked about how they have to be better blocking for the other one because it makes their jobs easier. I feel fortunate."
Harvey rushed for 152 yards and seven scores, and Ben Wickett also saw some carries last year.
Fisher is also their top returning receiver after catching 13 balls for 294 yards and five scores. Brogan Ewing and Tate Dierking also return to the receiving corps.
Defensively, the Warhawks return several starters, led by Montgomery's 67.5 tackles. Fisher returns 36 tackles while Ewing, Cam Sueferer, Wickett, Harvey, Logan Mace, Braeden Wilden and Jarrett Davison contributed, too.
Coach Rowlands feels his defense showed promise last year, but hopes to see improvements.
"I think we were too timid," he said. "We were so worried about being in the right spot that we weren't as aggressive as we should have been. This year, I hope we fly to the football. Our secondary is strong this year, and our linebackers are more physical. And I'm happy with the progress of our d-line."
The Warhawks open their season on Saturday against WACO Wayland.
The Warriors were a state quarterfinalist last year and return several returners, including quarterback Isaac Oswald (827 passing yards and 10 touchdowns) and running back Simeon Reichenbach (1,413 yards, 23 touchdowns).
"It's an excellent measuring stick for us to see where we are," he said. "We're going to find our weaknesses when we face them because they'll find ways to exploit it."
Coach Rowlands feels special teams and the trenches will determine the winner.
"They have an advantage with their kicker and punter back," he said. "We need to develop our special teams. It's an important factor. The winner of this game will be the team that controls the line of scrimmage. That's what it will come down to."
Check out the full interview with Coach Rowlands below.