(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren football got the bounce back they were looking for in Week 2. The Warhawks (1-1 overall, 1-0 8-Player District 8) took a district-opening 56-14 win over Mormon Trail one week after a 47-28 loss to Montezuma.
“We didn’t turn the ball over,” Warhawks head coach Shane Rowlands told KMA Sports. “The week before we had six turnovers, so we just greatly stressed taking care of the ball. We did that without having a single turnover, and then we also created five turnovers. That’s such a huge part of the game. It was a fairly close game with Mormon Trail, but then we forced a couple turnovers and were able to open it up on them a bit.”
The Warhawks ran for 324 yards in the victory, getting two 100-yard rushers and averaging 14.7 yards per tote. Sophomore quarterback Jamison Ewing had 132 yards and four touchdowns while junior Trey Fisher added 124 yards and three scores to lead the attack.
“Trey is a powerful runner,” Coach Rowlands said. “He has started since he was a freshman, and we know what we are going to get from him. He’s going to go straight at people. Jamison is more of a shifty, quick kind of runner, but he has good size and can lower the shoulder. I like our combination that we have.”
Rowlands also says the offensive line has proved to be “very intelligent” and “asks the right questions.” He’s also been impressed with their ability to work through scenarios and adjust in a quick and efficient manner.
“I think the kids are starting to understand what we are trying to do,” he said. “We moved a lot of people into new roles this year. Only two (offensive) players stayed in the same spot. Other than that, we are breaking in all new people. They’ve had a lot of growth. Defensively, we’re starting six new people as well, and they’re starting to figure out their roles. We’re just going to have to get better week to week, and I think we made a big jump from week one to two. Now, we’re going to have to make another jump.”
This week’s jump will come ahead of a matchup with conference and district rival East Union (2-0, 1-0). The Eagles routed Lamoni, 38-0, in their own district opener.
“The quarterback throws a good ball,” Coach Rowlands said. “They’ve got athletes all over out there. The skill positions (are strong), and they have a good sized line. They like to come up and hit defensively. It’s been a few years since we’ve played them in varsity football, but we have played them in JV and it’s always physical. It should be a fun matchup since we both like to pride ourselves on physical football.”
The Eagles, which also took a 53-30 win over Sidney to open the year, has 340 yards on the ground and 192 through the air in the first two weeks. Senior quarterback Seth Hudson has thrown for all of those yards and four touchdowns, including three to senior Rason Grail. Junior running back Fischer Buffington has 205 yards rushing and a touchdown on the year.
“It’s important that we’re aligned correctly defensively,” Coach Rowlands said. “They do a lot of things with motion to create advantages. We have to make sure our kids understand our assignments and what East Union is trying to do.”
Defensively, Austin Lack and Haydn Walters — both seniors — have 16.5 total tackles to lead the team. Buffington tops the team with 5.5 tackles for loss, and Lack, sophomore Paul McNeill and Walters all have one interception each.
“They’re going to come at us hard,” Rowlands added. “Our offensive line is going to have to fire off the ball and make sure our quarterback makes the correct reads. Our passing game is getting better, and if we can use that to exploit teams, I think we can create more problems and open up the run game a little more.”
Mike Wood will be in Lacona providing reports on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show as Southeast Warren hosts East Union in an 8-Player District 8 showdown. Listen to AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com for all of KMA Sports’ Week 3 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on Friday night.
Check out the full interview with Coach Rowlands in the audio file below.