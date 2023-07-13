(KMAland) -- Last year’s Class 1A state softball runner-up is back in Fort Dodge for the third consecutive season.
No. 3 Southeast Warren (25-6) takes on sixth-seeded Clarksville (28-1) on Tuesday night in Fort Dodge at 7:30 PM.
“It’s great to be back,” Southeast Warren head softball coach Cody Reynolds told KMA Sports. “The community is fired up, and the kids are fired up. It’s the third year in a row for us. Just going through regionals, I said that we can’t get complacent. Winning is fun, but we can’t get complacent.”
The Warhawks clinched their latest state tournament appearance with a 3-0 win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton earlier this week, getting a no-hitter from Alivia Ruble and a two-run shot from Lola Shriver.
“Our kids showed up,” Coach Reynolds said. “They played really well, and we put up just enough runs. We had to work hard all season to get here, and when you look and reflect on the last three years, we’ve lost a lot of good players. We had a lot of good players come in to replace those kids. It’s a hard thing to go three years in a row, but after that state runner-up last year, I think the kids were hungry to get back.”
Ruble — a senior — teamed with junior Kaylyn Holmes to make for a dominant duo in the circle. Ruble struck out 146 and had a 1.63 ERA in 107 2/3 innings while Holmes struck out 85 and had a 1.19 ERA in 76 1/3 frames.
At the plate, senior Breanna Nolte led the team with 38 hits, 11 doubles, four triples and a .432 batting average. Junior Sturgis Fridley topped the squad with nine home runs, 38 RBI and a .772 slugging percentage, and senior Kaylee Tigner’s .549 on-base percentage and 23 walks were also tops on the team.
Junior Natalie Geisler (.378/.402/.418), freshman Lexi Clendenen (.383/.448/.521) and Ruble (.341/.396/.614) also hit well over .300 on the season with Holmes, sophomore Jaycee Neer, Shriver and 8th grader Belle Ewing also getting regular starts during the regular season. Sophomore Kate Logue and freshman Ady Mason have been key reserves.
“All three (of our seniors) are huge contributors to the team,” Reynolds said of Nolte, Ruble and Tigner. “We’ve watched them grow. My first year was their first year, and to watch them grow from their 8th grade year to senior year has been astronomical.”
The Warhawks will begin their third consecutive state tournament on Tuesday night at 7:30 against Clarksville.
“We don’t know much about Clarksville,” Reynolds admitted. “I know they’ve only lost one game, and I’ve done some digging into their schedule and some of the teams they’ve played. I know they played and beat Central Springs.
“We’re going to try to pitch the ball well, hopefully the defense stays clean and then hope the bats stay hot.”
Listen to much more with Coach Reynolds in the full audio file below.