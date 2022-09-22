(Lacona) -- KMAland 8-Player No. 5 Southeast Warren football has rebounded from an opening week loss with four consecutive wins.
The Warhawks started the year with a 42-20 loss at the hands of KMA State No. 4 WACO, Wayland, but have since posted victories over Audubon, Mormon Trail, Martensdale-St. Marys and Seymour. Coach Shane Rowlands' team has outscored their last four opponents 226-54.
"We're happy with how we've developed so far," Rowlands said. "But we still need to get better with the little things."
In hindsight, Rowlands feels his team's opening bout with WACO, Wayland was a wake-up call, particularly on the defensive side.
"I think we've got a better understanding of what we need to do defensively," he said. "WACO exploited a few things against us."
Southeast Warren did find some offensive success in that game. Especially on the ground, where they posted 228 yards and three scores.
"Having success in the ground game against them let us know that can be an emphasis going forward," Rowlands said.'
Their ground game has answered the call in the last four games with 232.25 yards per contest.
Sophomore Trey Fisher leads the stable with 466 yards and nine touchdowns, while senior Logan Montgomery has 332 yards and seven scores. Quarterback Landon Harvey does his part in the ground game, too, with 119 yards and five touchdowns. Harvey has also tossed for 414 yards and six scores.
Harvey, Fisher and Montgomery had plenty of varsity experience heading into this season, and it's shown.
"The experience helps," Rowlands said. " They know everything we're trying to do. They get everybody on the same page."
The Warhawks' early-season precision would be any coach's dream.
"Our discipline on the football field has been the key to our success," Rowlands said. "We don't beat ourselves with penalties. And we haven't had a turnover yet. We're not making losing football plays. We've played clean football."
Southeast Warren's next opponent is Montezuma. The Braves also started the year with a loss -- a 36-33 defeat to Iowa Valley -- but have since posted four consecutive victories.
Montezuma has recorded 2,136 yards in the first five games with a balanced attack. Quarterback Owen Cook has spun the pigskin for 904 yards and 20 scores, while Montezuma's ground game has produced 1,153 yards and 15 touchdowns.
"They're going to provide us with a lot of challenges," Rowlands said. "They're one of the top throwing teams in the state, but they're really a running team. They use multiple weapons all the time, so we have to be disciplined and know where we are because they have four or five playmakers they can get the ball to."
Scheming for an offense that can strike with the run or pass is never an easy task.
"We need to make sure we're playing our responsibilities," Rowlands said. "Don't give up the big play. Hopefully, they'll make a mistake. That's all we can do."
According to BCMoore, Montezuma's defense is 32nd in Class 8-Player.
"We need to continue with what we've been doing in our ground game," Rowlands said. "We have to maximize points every possession we have because they're capable of putting up a lot of points."
Tune into KMA Sports' coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Rowlands.