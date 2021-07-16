(Milo) -- The Southeast Warren softball team has ended a 12-year hiatus from the state softball tournament with their 14th appearance in program history.
"I don't know if it's fully sunk in," Coach Cody Reynolds said. "Everyone is extremely excited. All the hard work from the kids and parents has finally come together and made the trip well worth it."
The Warhawks (28-2) dramatically returned to Fort Dodge -- with a walk-off three-run homer from Kaylee Bauer in the bottom of the 7th to beat Martensdale-St. Marys 4-1 in a Class 1A regional final.
"Everybody dreams of being in that situation, and she was able to come through," Reynolds said. "It was an unreal moment."
The regional final win over their Pride of Iowa Conference foe was the rubber match after the two squads split the regular-season series. Reynolds says his team made the proper adjustments from their loss to MSTM.
"We knew going into the game that it was going to be tight and low-scoring," he said. "It came down to who made the least amount of errors and who came through with runners on base in scoring position. When we lost to them 1-0, we left 12 runners on base and were 0-12 with runners in scoring position, so that was our focus going in."
The victory also answered one of the biggest questions Coach Reynolds had about his team when they opened the season.
"The biggest obstacle we needed to overcome was being mentally tough in these bigger games," he said. "The talent has been there. It was just a matter of putting the pieces together. We'd always have an inning where the game would get away from us. A lot of it came down to mental toughness and keeping our composure. That's the biggest thing we've overcome as a team this year compared to the last few years."
Offensively, the Warhawks have been a well-oiled machine, hitting a 1A-best .397 as a team. Junior Josie Hartman leads the way, hitting .495 with eight homers while senior Makayla Ruble has gone deep six times and owns a .454 batting average. Breanna Nolte (.446), Natalie Geisler (.431), Bauer (.381), Brooklyn Page (.380), Josie Kosman (.368), Kaylee Tignor (.361), Alivia Ruble (.349) and Jaycee Neer (.338) have also been reliable bats in the lineup.
The pitching combo of Alivia Ruble and Kaylyn Holmes have combined to start all 30 games this season. Ruble is 18-2 with a 1.45 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 106 innings while Holmes owns a 10-0 record, 1.81 ERA and 82 strikeouts through 69 2/3 innings.
While the Warhawks are no stranger to state tournament qualifications, only three of those have come since 1969, and their last quarterfinal win was a 7-1 win over Adel in 1968.
If Coach Reynolds' squad is to start the state tournament with a win for the first time in 53 years, they will have to get past Sigourney. The Savages (18-5) are making their fifth trip to Fort Dodge. And first since 2017. Sigourney's freshman pitcher Carly Goodwin has been hard to hit this year, posting a 0.49 ERA and 258 strikeouts this season.
"We don't know much about them," Reynolds said. "But at the end of the day, we are going to attack this the way we have every big game. We are going to get girls on base, move them and hope to come up with some key hits when we need them. We know Sigourney is tough, but it's going to be about keeping our composure and playing relaxed softball. Hopefully, we come away with the victory."
Southeast Warren/Sigourney is slated for 11:30 Monday morning. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Reynolds.