(Fort Dodge) -- For the first time since 1968, Southeast Warren (25-4) will play for a softball state championship. The Warhawks took a 6-2 victory over top-seeded North Linn (33-9) in the Class 1A semifinals Wednesday.
The No. 5 seed Warhawks upset the Lynx in emphatic fashion, hitting two home runs and making a plethora of highlight plays on defense.
“We’re on cloud nine right now, I’m not gonna lie,” Southeast Warren head coach Cody Reynolds said. “At the same time, we expected to be here. We didn’t just come [to state] just to come here. We came here to win this whole thing. The girls know it, we all know it, and the girls did an unbelievable job tonight.”
“It’s insane,” Emma King said. “I’m beyond proud, beyond excited and I can’t wait for more.”
After North Linn got one run across in the opening frame, the Warhawks responded when King crushed a hanging pitch from Ellie Flanagan over the fence in centerfield, scoring Kaylee Bauer and Alivia Ruble with a three-run home run.
“The first thing I remember from that at-bat is just my girls doing our chant,” King said. “So, of course I’m amped up, I’m excited and I’m confident because my girls believe in me. As soon as I swung and made contact, I felt it and it was nice.”
The confidence exuded by the Warhawks was echoed by the fans, as the dugout led their strident contingent in the stands through chants that rang in the ears of everyone at Kruger Seed Field.
Southeast Warren never relinquished the lead after going up 3-1 on King’s deep ball.
The Warhawks kept the bats rolling, as Kaylee Tigner led off the fourth inning with a base hit before being driven in by an RBI double from Bauer.
“Our hits are contagious,” Bauer said. “When we have runners on base, we know we’re gonna score.”
The Lynx got that run back in the fourth inning thanks to an RBI single from Jenna Lemley to bring home Skylar Benesh.
That marked the end of the scoring for North Linn, as Ruble found her rhythm and never looked back.
“In the first inning, [Ruble] was a little shaky,” Reynolds said. “Once we regrouped, we settled down. She’s been tough the last three games. She had a little bit of a hiccup in one of the regional games but ever since then she’s been lights out. She’s doing a great job of hitting her spots.”
Ruble cruised through the rest of the game. She pitched all seven innings, racked up seven strikeouts and allowed just one earned run.
“[Ruble] works her butt off,” Bauer said. “I know I wouldn’t want to face her. We have a great defense behind her, and we trust her just as much as she trusts us to make those plays.”
As Ruble continued to mow down North Linn batters in the circle, she contributed to her own winning effort at the plate with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning, giving Southeast Warren a four-run lead late in the game.
The Warhawks ended the night with six runs on eight hits off Flanagan, who had been one of the most dominant pitchers in Class 1A throughout the season, entering the contest with a 1.51 ERA.
“We had a game plan coming in that we weren’t gonna swing at any rise-balls,” Reynolds said. “We were gonna make them pitch us strikes. I told [my team] that any time we do this, we hit the ball really hard. We were so disciplined at the plate, stuck to the game plan and we did a great job executing.”
North Linn’s last gasp was easily shut down by Ruble, as she struck out the first two Lynx batters in the bottom of the seventh before Tigner caught the final out on a line drive off the bat of Jill Smith.
“[Winning this game] is indescribable,” Bauer said. “I’ve never felt like this before. It’s unbelievable. I’m so happy. We worked so hard to make it here.”
The Warhawks advance to the Class 1A state championship game, where they will meet familiar foe Twin Cedars. The Sabers, who are the No. 6 seed, took down No. 7 Martensdale-St. Mary’s 7-2 in the semifinals Wednesday.
“We’ve seen this team,” King said. “We know who they are and we’re friends with most of them. It’ll be a good game.”
The two schools are located just 34 miles apart and Southeast Warren defeated Twin Cedars 4-3 less than a month ago in the regular season. The Warhawks will be seeking a repeat result in the title game.
“Unlike the first two games [at state] where we didn’t know anything about these teams. Twin Cedars is 30 minutes away and we’ve played them for years,” Reynolds said. “We know what they like to do, they know what we like to do. There’s nothing better than guaranteeing that someone from southern Iowa is winning [the state title] and we hope it’s us.”
The Class 1A state championship game between Southeast Warren and Twin Cedars will be held at Rogers Sports Park in Fort Dodge at 7:30 P.M. Friday.
View video interviews with Reynolds, King and Bauer below.