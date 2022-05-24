(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren’s Eve Balk is all set to continue her hurdling career at the next level with Central College.
“I was really impressed with the academic atmosphere of the school,” Balk told KMA Sports. “The coaches talked to me and showed me the facilities. I was really impressed and always wanted to run in college.”
Balk says she first started running hurdles in seventh grade, and that has been her thing for the Warhawks since then.
“When the coach reached out to me, it wasn’t even in my outlook (at the time),” she said. “I looked at Central and everything seemed really personal, and I liked the atmosphere of the college a lot.”
Balk hurdled against some of the top athletes in the state while competing in the Pride of Iowa Conference, and she hopes that will pay off with some strides at the next level.
“I’ve got a big passion (for hurdles),” Balk said. “I’ve done it for six years now, and I’m doing a program over the summer to get stronger and more prepared (for college). I’m working on three-stepping the hurdles and might try some new events like the high jump.”
Listen to much more with Balk on her decision to hurdle at Central College below.