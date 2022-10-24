(Lacona) -- After a thrilling victory in the first round, Southeast Warren (9-1) is gearing up for a showdown with Fremont-Mills (7-2) in the second round of the Iowa High School Class 8-player state football playoffs.
The Warhawks squeaked out a 38-32 victory over East Mills (6-3) last week.
“Hats off to East Mills,” Southeast Warren head coach Shane Rowlands said. “They really made us deviate from what our typical game plan was all year. They really shut down our running game, so we were forced to pass a little bit more than we’re used to , but luckily we had some success doing that. It was a really back-and-forth game… just came down to a lot of kids making big plays in big moments. Fortunately, in the fourth quarter, we made a few more than they did.”
Southeast Warren averaged nearly 300 rushing yards per game in the regular season, but East Mills held the Warhawks to just 155 yards on the ground Friday, which led to quarterback Landon Harvey’s best passing performance of the year.
Harvey completed 12-of-16 pass attempts for 153 yards and three touchdowns to go along with no turnovers.
“We typically don’t throw very often, but we are capable of it,” Rowlands said. “Landon is such a good leader and such a calm presence for our team. The kids really rally around him. He’s very accurate with how he throws the ball, he’s a tough kid who will hold onto the ball until the last minute and take that hit when he throws it… just a tough kid who doesn’t back down from people. I was very impressed.”
Southeast Warren’s offensive versatility will come in handy in the next round when they square off with perennial 8-player powerhouse, Fremont-Mills.
The Knights held off a valiant comeback from Moravia to earn a 44-38 win in the first round, setting up this matchup with Southeast Warren Friday.
“Watching Fremont-Mills on film and looking at the stats, we’re very similar teams statistically,” Rowlands said. “We’re kind of mirror images.”
Both the Knights and Warhawks rely heavily on their size up front, which will likely make for a grueling battle in the trenches.
“One thing that stands out to me is that this will probably be the first time all year where we’re outsized at every position,” Rowlands said. “Fremont-Mills just appears to be bigger than us at each spot, so we’re gonna have to find a way to negate their size advantage and shut down their run game.”
The Warhawks did exactly that against East Mills, holding the Wolverines to less than one yard per carry.
However, the pass-heavy Wolverines didn’t pose nearly the rushing threat to Southeast Warren that Fremont-Mills will in the second round.
“We’re gonna have to play very disciplined football and do our assignments,” Rowlands said. “If [Fremont-Mills] has a run play that’s working, they’ll run it to death on you and then when you finally stop it, they’ll hit the counter off that run play. We’re just gonna have to be really disciplined and sound in what we do, use the proper technique and then we gotta get off blocks quicker.”
While Southeast Warren enters as district champions with a better record than the Knights, Fremont-Mills’ tradition and playoff experience is not lost on the Warhawks.
“You always hear the term in college basketball about ‘Blue Bloods,’” Rowlands said. “Fremont-Mills is one of the Blue Bloods of 8-man football in Iowa. Year in and year out, they’re always in the conversation to be a dome team. We know the challenge is there for us, but we’re just gonna talk to the kids about doing what we do, getting better at what we do and being the most disciplined, physical football team on the field.”
Even though knocking Fremont-Mills out of the playoffs seems like a daunting task, the Warhawks are riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak, during which their average margin of victory is over 37 points per game.
“The focus in the locker room before games is the highest I’ve ever seen in my time [at Southeast Warren],” Rowlands said. “We’ve been pretty consistent, and that’s where we’ve seen improvement week to week. We just keep getting better at what we do rather than worrying so much about what our opponents are doing.”
Southeast Warren hosts Fremont-Mills in round two of the Iowa High School Class 8-player state football Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Rowlands below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.