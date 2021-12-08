(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren's Josie Hartman has stuffed the stat sheet and broke records while leading her team to a 4-1 start.
"It's been a great start," she said. "It's been kind of unexpected, but we've been getting down to business and playing how we play."
Before Tuesday's loss to Wayne, the Warhawks rattled off wins over Ankeny Christian, West Central Valley, Mormon Trail and Melcher-Dallas for a 4-0 start.
"I don't know if we had one (expectations)," Hartman said. "We go out there and play. There's not much pressure. That makes us a better basketball team because we're not trying to live up to anyone's standards."
Hartman averages 23.2 points per game while shooting 52.9% from the field this season. She's mixed it up with a barrage of attacks to the bucket and five three-pointers. And she's far from only a scorer with 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per contest.
"I haven't been afraid to drive or stay back and shoot," she said. "My teammates are so selfless and will pass to anyone open. We've done a great job on defense to make the offense work better."
Hartman's brilliance was on display last week when she posted 37 points and 13 rebounds against Melcher-Dallas on Thursday. Her monster night came on 16-of-28 shooting and earned her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
"The second quarter, stuff started falling, and I felt good," she said. "I just tried to stay on it and not get in my head too much."
Her stellar week was also record-breaking, as she became Southeast Warren's all-time leading scorer with 930 career points.
"As a freshman, I didn't think my name would be on the board," she said. "I didn't have high hopes for that. Now, I can take a deep breath, play basketball and not have that on my shoulders. I was really happy. To come this far is pretty unreal."
With the school record in hand, Hartman's focused on improving her game and helping her team succeed.
"Just continuing to focus on ball-handling and not being afraid to take the ball at the other team," she said. "I think we're capable of making a run. We have to stay disciplined and work on the little things."
Southeast Warren returns to action on Friday against Mount Ayr. Check out the full interview with Hartman below.