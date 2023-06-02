(Lacona) -- Logan Mace joined the Southeast Warren track & field program at the request of his football coach.
Two years later, Mace is headed to Graceland, where he will join the track & field program.
"I'm thrilled," Mace said. "I didn't think I'd do track until two years ago. Turns out track is my favorite sport. Two years wasn't enough, so I wanted to to continue and see how much better I can get."
A standout football player, Mace took the advice of head football coach Shane Rowlands and joined the track program. He contributed to a state-qualifying 4x800 relay as a junior -- an experience he coined as the "best day of his life."
"(Coach Rowlands) was pushing everybody to do track," he said. "As the season went on, I started to love track. That went well."
His love for track piqued his interest on running collegiately. An encounter with assistant coach Tom Shore connected him with the Graceland program.
"I talked to him for a good 30 or 45 minutes," Mace said. "We went for an official visit. My mom and I loved the place. (Shore) was amazing. He was super nice with me and helped me through the recruiting process. They actually have a track. Southeast Warren has a gravel track. That was nice. It was nice all-around."
Mace considered attending SWCC before committing to Graceland.
"I went with Graceland," he said. "But I really liked both schools. Both stood out to me."
Mace has ran primarily 400 and 800-meter races at Southeast Warren. He hopes to continue improving in the half-mile races.
"I feel like that's my best race," he said. "I think my times are going to go significantly down. I want to win. That's all I want to do. I want to get a decent 4x800 or distance medley and accomplish some good stuff."
Hear the full interview with Mace below.