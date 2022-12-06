(Milo) -- Back-to-back summers in Fort Dodge opened the door for Southeast Warren's Bre Nolte to continue her playing career at Iowa Central.
"It means to me that I've made it," Nolte said. "Playing at a higher level is every player's goal. This means I've achieved my goal."
For Nolte, the opportunity to play with the Tritons is gratifying after a successful career.
"I never felt good enough to play at the high level," Nolte said. "I never had that confidence in myself until my first appearance at state."
Southeast Warren finished third in Class 1A in 2021 and were state runners-up last year. Those trips to Fort Dodge connected with Iowa Central head softball coach Bo Tjebben.
"I first met Coach Bo at state," she said. "We kept in contact. I took a tour of campus and talked with the coaches. I had a gut feeling that Iowa Central is where I belong. Coach Bo made me feel wanted. I could tell he was a genuine. He made me feel wanted."
Nolte had interest from other schools, but said she was always going to Iowa Central.
"At the end of the day, I just felt a connection at Iowa Central," Nolte said. "It's somewhere I felt comfortable. I didn't want to be at a big school where I would feel lost or out of place."
Nolte hit .411/.454/.833 with 41 RBI, 20 extra-base hits and eight home runs last season.
"I'm a strong hitter," she said. "I pick out pitches I know I can hit, so I don't swing at anything I feel I can hit well. I just need to believe in myself.
Nolte expects to catch at Iowa Central.
"I hope I can improve my skills, learn new things, grow as a player and grow as a person," she said. "Maybe I can use those skills to transfer to another school after my two years are up."
Click below to hear the full interview with Nolte.