(KMAland) -- Southeast Warren’s Alivia Ruble has been picked as a unanimous selection on the All-Pride of Iowa Conference volleyball first team.
Ruble, Lydia Kern and Lexi Clendenen were all first-team choices for the Warhawks, which won the Pride of Iowa Conference Tournament. Southwest Valley’s Ryanne Mullen and Tierney Dalton, Lenox’s Cadence Douglas and Sadie Cox and Central Decatur’s Giorgia Pelliciari were also named to the first team.
Along the second team Bedford’s Emma Teeters, Mount Ayr’s Kaylie Shields and Linsie Barnes, Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen and Maggie Haer, Central Decatur’s Malloree Horn, Nodaway Valley’s Lindsey Davis and Leah Wolf of Martensdale-St. Marys were all honored.
Honorable mention choices went to Bedford’s Emily Baker, Central Decatur’s Lexi Jensen, East Union’s Sidney Staver, Gabby Robles of Lenox, Ava Oberender of Martensdale-St. Marys, Mount Ayr’s Kacee Klommhaus, Nodaway Valley’s Genevieve Livingston, Grace Rowe of Southeast Warren, Haidyn Top from Southwest Valley and Wayne’s Izzie Moore.
