(Liberty Center) -- Southeast Warren junior Alivia Ruble was a force at the plate and in the circle last week. And her dominance led her team to a strong week.
"I think we're off to a good start," Ruble said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "Our team is hitting the ball well like last year and limiting opponents to very few runs."
Ruble led her team to a 3-1 record last week with wins over East Union, Lenox and Earlham.
She was a steady force in the circle for the Warhawks with 15 strikeouts and only two earned runs over 15 innings.
"I just focused on hitting spots and not walking much."
The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of Week was a beast at the dish with six hits in 11-at bats. And five of those hits were home runs.
"My at-bats were much better than the week before," she said. "I was picking out good pitches and trying to hit them hard."
The highlight of Ruble's week came on Wednesday when she smashed three home runs in a dominant win over Earlham.
"It was crazy," she said. "I wasn't expecting it. I was trying to get a good pitch and hitting it hard. But it was fun. I try to stay ahead in the count, get my timing down and not think a lot in the box."
Ruble is now hitting .350 with 13 RBI in 20 at-bats. The strong start comes after hitting .349 with 30 RBI last season while helping guide the Warhawks to a third-place finish in Class 1A.
"I feel like I've gotten stronger," she said. "We've been lifting more. I'm more confident (this year). I believe I can hit, and I'm having fun."
In the circle, Ruble has a season ERA of 0.48 with a 6-1 record and 31 strikeouts in 29 innings.
"I'm throwing different combinations of pitches to keep hitters off-balance," she said. "Rise (ball) is my go-to. My rise improved a lot in the offseason because I worked with my pitching coach to make it jump. I'm trying to get stronger and stay confident."
Ruble's junior year is off to a sterling start. And she wants to keep it going.
"I'm still trying to hit spots and make my ball spin," she said. "And I'm getting stronger physically and mentally."
Ruble and her teammates return to action on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley. Check out the full interview below.