(KMAland) -- The Southwest District claimed a championship on Saturday at the Iowa AAU District Duals in Indianola.
The team was made up of KMAland youth wrestlers that competed in the Southwest District 8 in Glenwood in February. The championship dual was an 87-62 win over East District 5. They also had wins over North Central District 2 (122-34), Northeast District 3 (91-54) and South Central District 7 (98-50).
Members of the championship team:
Camden Holste, Shenandoah (A50)
Pierson Wolff, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A58)
Maximus Ferguson, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A66)
Tracen Frain, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A74)
Arik Honnold, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A82)
Sullivan Reese, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (A90)
Jett Loftus, Logan-Magnolia (A98)
Drew Griffith, AHSTW (A115)
Kolten Dooley, Glenwood (A150)
Jacob Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B60)
Shay Lundvall, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B70)
Ace Cochrane, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B78)
Owen Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B86)
Mandius Volentine, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (B94)
Coltin Johnson, Underwood (B103)
Taylor Dickerson, Shenandoah (B114)
Max Shanno, Riverside (B128)
Charlie Liles, Shenandoah (B148)
Cordell Clemens, Mount Ayr (B180)
Joseph Leick, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C75)
Crosby Yoder, MWC Wrestling Academy (C85)
Ryan Fletcher, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C95)
Drew Anderson, The Best Wrestler (C105)
Kylen Parsons, Creston (C115)
Ian Connell, Glenwood (C125)
Matt Nelson, Nodaway Valley (C135)
Jacob McGargill, Shenandoah (C145)
Ashton Honnold, Clarinda Elite (C189)
Mason Koehler, Powerhouse Wrestling Club (C260)