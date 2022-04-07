(Red Oak) -- Red Oak head football coach Michael Nordeen is bringing the combine to KMAland.
Nordeen and the Montgomery County Family YMCA are working together to organize the first Southwest Iowa Football Combine on Saturday, April 30th. This is open for all area athletes.
“When I was younger, I grew up in Central Iowa, and we had the Triton Testing at Iowa Central in Fort Dodge,” Coach Nordeen told KMA Sports on Thursday’s Upon Further Review. “We went every year, and it was something me and my buddies went to see where we stood with the other kids in the area.”
Nordeen said organizing a combine like this is something he had always thought about as he climbed the coaching ranks.
“I want to get my kids out in the view of some college coaches,” he said. “When I got here to Southwest Iowa, I saw all the talent out there on both sidelines. We thought it was something we could do for (the area). Get the kids out and promoted.”
The combine will mirror the annual National Football League combine with the 40, pro agility, vertical, broad jump and a bench press test. The cost is $30, which includes a t-shirt and shorts that you will wear at the combine. Participants must be registered by April 15th.
To register for the Southwest Iowa Football Combine click here. Listen to the full interview with Nordeen from Thursday’s UFR below.