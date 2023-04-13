(Red Oak) -- KMAland football players have a chance to showcase their skills in front of college coaches at the 2nd Annual Southwest Iowa Football Combine.
Red Oak head football coach Michael Nordeen has worked with the Montgomery County YMCA to host this event, which will take place on May 6th at the Red Oak High School.
"The first year, we had 75 kids come," Nordeen said. "There were some growing pains. We saw a couple things we could have done better, but that's what we're doing this year."
Nordeen knew when he arrived at Red Oak in 2021 that he wanted to give his athletes -- and others from the area -- a chance to display their talent. Thus the combine was created.
"It's huge for southwest Iowa," Nordeen said. "I reached out to every college in the United States and gave them an invite to see what we have to offer. We have great athletes. It's not just about Red Oak. It's about every athlete having an opportunity to go to college."
The combine features a bench press, a flying 10-yard run, vertical jump, broad jump and a shuttle drill. The event will also feature position-specific workouts.
Offensive and defensive linemen will workout from 10 AM to 12 PM. Skill players perform from 1 PM to 3 PM. Registration is $30. Any area athlete that registers before April 25th will receive a free t-shirt. High school athletes of all grades are welcomed to participate.
Registration for the event can be found here. Click below to hear the full interview with Nordeen.