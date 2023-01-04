(Sidney) -- Southwest Iowa wrestling picked up a dual win on Tuesday evening, but more importantly, they worked off the rust from break.
“The boys came and wrestled all right,” Southwest Iowa head wrestling coach Aaron Lang told KMA Sports. “We looked OK on our feet. It was some good matches to knock off the rust a little bit coming out of break.”
The Warriors beat Tri-Center and lost duals with AHSTW and Abraham Lincoln. Seth Ettleman was 3-0 while Gabe Johnson, Kolton Wilson and Brandon Orozco all picked up two wins apiece on the night. Christian Mayer, Sam Daly, Blake Schaaf, Flynt Bell, Dylan Linkenhoker and Landon Roof also grabbed one win each.
“Seth and Gabe looked pretty tough all night long,” Lang said. “Flynt Bell looked tough throughout the night. Sam Daly went out and wrestled hard and tough. We lost a couple matches we probably should have won.”
The quadrangular at Tri-Center followed a Monday night trip to the Conestoga Spotlight on Girls Wrestling tournament for the girls. Clara Sapienza moved to 20-6 with a third-place finish while Emily Kesterson took fourth and Madison Hensley was seventh.
“We’re trying to get (Clara) over the hump,” Lang added. “She gets a lot of third places and is in that third/fourth place match a lot. We’re trying to get over that hump in the semifinals. She had a five-point lead with about 30 seconds left, got thrown to her back and lost in overtime. Just trying to work on different positions with her and trying to close out a match. She’s a really good wrestler and can win these matches.”
The opening events in the second half of the season followed up a first half where Coach Lang felt his youthful team continue to grow.
“We’re still kind of a young team in a way,” Lang added. “Seth, Gabe and Sam put in a lot of work in the offseason, and it showed. Seth is now at 20-1, and he did a lot of freestyle and greco this summer. It’s paying off for him. I’m really excited to see how these guys grow throughout the year.”
The Southwest Iowa boys will be back on the mat Saturday at the Gary Christensen Invitational in Winterset while the girls will head to the Logan-Magnolia meet.
“We’ve got to get better on our feet and on the bottom we’ve got to get out,” Lang said of his goals the rest of the way. “If we improve these positions, especially wrestling tough on the bottom, I think we’ll have a lot of success. Individual-wise, Seth, Gabe, Flynt and Sam — not just those four, but those are my four strongest to move on the next season. Then Clara and Emily and Maddie, just hopefully getting those girls on to the postseason and see what happens.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Lange below.