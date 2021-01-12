(Lenox) -- It came down to the final match of the evening, but the Southwest Iowa Warriors left Tuesday night's quadrangular in Lenox with an unblemished 3-0 record.
"It was a really good job top to bottom," Coach Aaron Lang said. "We came in knowing we had a chance. You always have a chance when you have a full lineup. Our guys never quit wrestling and did a very good job."
A Hadley Reilly pin over Bedford-Lenox's Johnathan Weaver ensured the Warriors of a 36-30 victory over the host to end the night.
Reilly's fall did not come as easy as it sounds. The match featured lots of points, many scrambles and several momentum swings before Reilly ended it.
"It was nerve-wracking," Coach Lang said. "The match was very tossy-turny. Good job by Hadley to come out on top and keep himself under control."
The Warriors opened action with a 48-36 victory over Red Oak and followed suit with a 72-6 victory over Griswold before embarking on a back and forth nightcap with Bedford-Lenox in a battle of 2-0's. The undefeated night is another sign of progress for a young Warriors squad.
"It's huge," Lang said. "We need to take steps forward. In the last several seasons, I feel like we have plateaued. We just need to keep moving forward, especially with a young team."
One of Southwest Iowa's few upperclassmen -- Kyle Kesterson -- finished the night 3-0 in contested matches.
"I had the third period locked up most the time," he said. "My conditioning has really helped me. I want to win it every time. I have worked my butt off."
"Kyle is definitely a huge leader for us," Lang said. "It's hard to rattle Kyle."
Reilly, Seth Ettleman and Sam Daly also went 3-0 on the night.
Bedford-Lenox finished the night 2-1 with a 54-30 win over Red Oak and a 66-6 victory over Griswold. Red Oak beat Griswold 54-24 for their lone win of the night.
Complete dual results, as well as video interviews with Kesterson and Lang can be viewed below.
Southwest Iowa 72 Griswold 6
SWI Winners: Hadley Reilly, Joseph Thompson, Christian Mayer, Sam Daly, Chance Roof, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Riley Spencer, Dawson Erickson, Elliott Aultman, Kyle Kesterson, Kurt Speed
GRIS Winners: Sam Olson
Southwest Iowa 48 Red Oak 36
SWI Winners: Hadley Reilly, Mathew Lamkins, Joseph Thompson, Kolton Wilson, Sam Daly, Chance Roof, Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson
RO Winners: Keith Archibald, Brandon Erp, Joshua LeRette, Chase Sandholm, AJ Schmid, Dawson Bond
Southwest Iowa 36 Bedford-Lenox 30
SWI Winners: Mathew Lamkins, Sam Daly, Seth Ettleman, Gabe Johnson, Riley Spencer, Kyle Kesterson, Hadley Reilly
B-L Winners: Jed Weaver, Cael England, Devin Whipple, Keegan Smith, Conner Fitzgerald, Brayden Daly
Bedford-Lenox 66 Griswold 6
B-L Winners: Brayden Daly, Johnathan Weaver, Izaak Dukes, Jed Weaver, Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Jaycee Fitzgerald, Keegan Smith, Terence Sheley, Conner Fitzgerald.
Bedford-Lenox 54 Red Oak 30
B-L Winners: Izaak Dukes, Jed Weaver, Cael England, Dawson Marshall, Devin Whipple, Mizael Gomez, Keegan Smith, Terence Sheley, Brayden Daly
RO Winners: Brandon Erp, Chase Sandholm, Joshua LeRette, Dawson Bond
Red Oak 54 Griswold 24
RO Winners: Sam Fields, Hunter Portales, Brandon Erp, Chase Sandholm, Joshua LeRette, Dominick Brittain, Dawson Bond, Keith Archibald, Anderson Ruhl
GRIS Winners: Cale Swain, Sam Olson, Jackson Sheeder, Jeremy Sheeder