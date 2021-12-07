(Sidney) -- Sidney's Seth Ettleman is off to a fantastic start in his sophomore wrestling season.
The Southwest Iowa grappler posted a 6-0 record last week, going 5-0 in contested matches, to claim the first Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors for the winter sports season.
"Last week was good," Ettleman said. "It was a good start. I had the right mindset."
Ettleman credits his successful start to his offseason work.
"I did some wrestling at Powerhouse in Council Bluffs," he said. "And I lifted all summer."
His experiences under former state champion head coach Keith Massey at Powerhouse were new but they seem to be paying dividends.
"I did freestyle up there," he said. "That was pretty much my first time doing freestyle, and it was a new experience. It really improved my positioning in folkstyle wrestling."
Ettleman opened his 2021-22 season with a dominant tech fall win over Jamison Larsen (Treynor) in dual action last Tuesday, followed by a 4-0 outing at the Treynor Tournament to take first at 113 pounds. He ousted Mackade Schroder (Griswold), Larsen, Andreas Buttry (Southwest Iowa) and James Kraft (West Harrison) with three pins and a tech fall.
"My mindset was huge," Ettleman said. "I knew to get to my offense and keep pushing the pace. That's what I wanted to do every match."
Offensively, Ettleman feels his biggest strength is in the neutral position.
"I'm just good at low shots," he said. "It's what I've always been good. I like to control the tie. When my opponent makes a mistake and opens up a shot, I hop on it."
Ettleman hopes to carry his strong start into the remainder of the season, which continues on Tuesday in a quad with St. Albert, Harlan and Glenwood.
"I want to go to state," he said. "And I want to finish with a good record. I don't set a lot of goals at the beginning of the year, but take it one match at a time."
Check out the full interview with Ettleman below.