(Chillicothe) -- Southwest Livingston leaned on a balanced offensive attack to beat North Andrew 52-34 for the school's first-ever state title.
"I'm just proud of my kids," Coach Oren Magruder said. "That was a heckuva team effort."
The championship for the Wildcats comes one year after they fell short on the grandest stage with an 82-46 defeat to Mound City.
"It's not fun to get 40-burgered at a state title game," senior Patrick Warren said after the game.
The two teams traded touchdowns in their opening four possessions to knot the game at 14-all through one quarter, but Southwest Livingston finished the half on a 16-0 spurt to take a 30-14 lead into the break.
"I joked with the boys that we would be OK because we always stink in the beginning anyway," Magruder joked.
Southwest Livingston picked up where they left off in the second half to push their lead to 38-14 midway through the third. North Andrew notched a touchdown to get within 38-20, but could not get any closer as the Wildcats matched them score-for-score down the stretch for the 52-34 victory.
Quarterback Wes Hughes shined in the title performance, posting 183 yards and three touchdowns through the air while also running for 152 yards and two scores.
Warren and Hoerr were also vital for SW Livingston in the victory. Hoerr caught three scores while Warren posted 174 all-purpose yards and tacked on two scores
A large part of Southwest Livingston's success came because they didn't turn the ball over, which North Andrew has been really good at creating this year, which was evident in their last two postseason victories.
"I really think that was the biggest key," North Andrew Coach Dwyane Williams said after the game.
The Cardinals suffered a crushing blow early in the game, when star running back Hayden Ecker on their second drive of the game with an apparent knee injury.
"It kinda set us back a little bit," Williams said. "He's a spark in the backfield."
Ecker's injury thrusted sophomore Andrew Goff into the lineup, where he posted 128 yards on 32 carries.
Quarterback Carson Thomas -- in his final game -- rushed for 64 yards and two scores.
"It was just confusing," Thomas said of Southwest Livingston's defense.
The loss ends North Andrew's season at 13-1.
"We are very grateful," Williams said. "We weren't expecting to play more than four or five games and we were the only team to play all of their games. We were grateful for that."
Complete press conferences from Southwest Livingston and North Andrew after the game can be viewed below.