Morgan Shuey & coach
Photo submitted to KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- Former Southwest Valley standout Morgan Shuey was honored with the Salve Regina Outstanding Junior Scholar Female Athlete Award recently.

Shuey averaged a team-high 12.6 points per game for Salve Regina basketball this past season, adding 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. 

Shuey, a captain on the team, touts a 3.67 GPA in Healthcare Administration and has twice been named academic all-conference. Shuey is also the Vice President of the Student Athletic Advisory Board and the University Representative to the Commonwealth Coast Conference Student Athletic Board.

