(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley football program is back to near normalcy this week after a wild week three.
The Timberwolves (2-1 overall, 2-0 A-7) nabbed a tight 14-12 battle with AHSTW last Friday without the benefit of Head Coach Anthony Donahoo, who missed most of the week and the game due to a positive COVID-19 test.
“It was probably the most proud I’ve ever been of a team,” Donahoo told KMA Sports. “Just due to the adversity. We knew we had to continue to go 1-0 every week to have a shot (at the playoffs). All the coaches stepping up, and the kids having the adversity and to stay controlled. It made me really proud of the culture we have instilled here.”
With or without Donahoo, the win was typical Southwest Valley football. The ‘Wolves relied on a strong run game that finished with 301 yards, led by 156 and two scores from quarterback Brendan Knapp. And it came down to a big defensive stop on a potential game-tying two-point conversion before they ran out the clock.
“Isn’t that what Southwest Valley’s bread and butter is?” Donahoo said. “The great thing about this year is that we have many extra factors. Cade Myers had a great game. Ely Rodriguez and Isaac Currin (stepped up). Got those first downs when it was 3rd and 2. Lots of tough running.”
With Donahoo back on the sideline this week, Southwest Valley hopes to take another step forward – or, in Coach Donahoo’s words, go 1-0. They will meet a hungry St. Albert team off to an 0-3 start, albeit with just one loss in district play.
“You’re always going to have the culture that comes with somebody like St. Albert,” Donahoo said. “They play (a tough schedule). They’re always testing themselves early. This is the same team that can start 0-2 and end up in the Dome every year.”
Junior quarterback Brendan Monahan is one of few returnees from last year’s Dome team, and they’ve put plenty on his shoulders. He’s thrown for 236 yards and four touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 135 yards.
“He’s a focal point of their offense this year,” Donahoo said of Monahan. “They might not have the 22 starters that were seniors or whatever it was last year, but they always equip themselves with good scheme, solid play calling, tough downhill defense. You’ve got to put on your big boy pants and go to work against them.”
The Falcons defense has had their struggles, allowing 153 points in three games against Underwood, Riverside and Treynor – teams with a cumulative record of 8-1.
“Year in and year out, their linebackers flow to the ball faster than you can get the play call off,” Donahoo added. “You’ve got to make sure you can get them playing with their eyes. That’s something we try to do. If you’re playing with your eyes, we’re probably going to pick up some yards on you. We’ve got to get downhill and get on those linebackers quick. Continue to get first downs and keep their offense off the field.”
And while the third phase of the game is always important, it’s a bit more important when running up against a Falcons team that is generally dominant in it.
“Overall, the biggest thing St. Albert does that a lot of teams don’t key on is their special teams,” Donahoo said. “It’s one of the best teams in the state when it comes to special teams. We’ve got to play smart. This’ll be a tough test for some of those younger guys that play special teams. We’ve got to have them make good tackles.”
Cody Konecne will be in Corning on Friday evening, providing reports from St. Albert/Southwest Valley during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all of KMA’s week four coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.
Hear the complete interview with Coach Donahoo below.