(Corning) -- Southwest Valley baseball has put together a rollercoaster season.
They hope for at least one more up when the postseason begins Saturday.
The Timberwolves sit at 4-17 with one regular season game remaining. They opened the year 2-0 with wins over Clarke and Stanton before dropping 10 straight. They've since snagged a pair of impressive victories over Tri-Center and Mount Ayr while working through the rigors of having a young squad.
"It's been an up and down season," Southwest Valley head coach Keegan Longabaugh said. "It's been weird. We've played some dang good ball against good teams and struggled a bit against teams we wanted to win against. All four of our wins are against teams that have winning records. That's a positive."
Longbaugh points to the Timberwolves' production on the mound as the catalyst for their highs and lows.
"We've preached that pitching is huge," he said. "You can't just have one or two guys that can throw. We needed four or five guys that can throw quality strikes."
Brayden Maeder leads the Timberwolves rotation with a 1.38 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings.
"We've found a lot of success with (Maeder) on the mound," Longabaugh said. "We didn't expect him to throw, but he throws strikes."
Isaac Currin, Wyatt Mendenhall, Roman Keefe, Gavin Wetzel, Ethan Bruce, and Beau Johnston have also been staples on the mound for the Timberwolves.
Offensively, eighth-grader Walker Bissell has been a welcomed addition with a .364 average. Keefe, Mendenhall, Wetzel, Bruce, Johnston, Owen Paul and Paul Douglas have also contributed to a Southwest Valley lineup that hits .238 as a team.
"We've played more small ball at the plate," Longabaugh said. "It took a bit for guys to figure it on the basepaths, but we're doing the little things right. That's what gets us going."
The late-May/early-June growing pains shouldn't have come as a surprise. The Timberwolves have zero seniors on their roster.
"We put guys in positions they weren't familiar with," Longabaugh said. "There were a lot of question marks going into the year, but we're excited every one of them comes back. We've used these mistakes as growing pains."
The Timberwolves conclude their regular season Wednesday night against Shenandoah. They open Class 1A District 14 action Saturday against Stanton. Southwest Valley was a 12-6 winner in their May 22nd meeting, but the Vikings (12-8) have rounded into form, winning six of their last eight games.
"Stanton has become one of the hotter teams in the Corner Conference," Longabaugh said. "They're a completely different ball team. They've improved from the last team we played them. Our guys are confident after beating them once, but we're aware Stanton has the revenge factor."
Pitching has been the difference maker for the Timberwolves all season. Longabaugh doesn't expect that to change on Saturday.
"It starts and ends with pitching," he said. "Our guys know it. If we can throw consistent, solid strikes, I think our bats will come naturally."
Southwest Valley/Stanton is a 5 PM first pitch in Neola on Saturday. Hear the full interview with Coach Longabaugh below.