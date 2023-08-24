(Corning) -- It's a new coaching era for Southwest Valley as they gear up for a season opener against Red Oak.
Head Coach Keegan Longabaugh takes the helm of the Timberwolves, who are coming off a 7-3 season last year that saw them secure a playoff win for the second straight year before falling to AHSTW in the second round of district play.
"I stepped into the role here pretty late here in May," Longabaugh told KMA Sports. "It's been pretty crazy and sports heavy all summer, but we're very excited for this season and so far up to this point, we've got a lot of guys that have taken a big leadership role and I have a great coaching staff working with me this season."
Helping with the growing pains is that the Timberwolves return many players from a talented 2022 team, including their top four rushers, Evan Timmerman, Isaac Currin, Bradlee Grantz, and Ely Rodriguez.
"We have leadership from every position you can think of, such as that four-headed monster in the backfield returning and then a kid like Beau Johnson stepping up in the backfield so far," said Longabaugh. "Then we've got some guys that are new to the line, but have seen some time in the past. Up and down this entire team, the leadership has been phenomenal up to this point."
Timmerman is also set to return to his spot under center this year. The senior quarterback led the way last year with 1,040 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on a team that tallied over 2,400 yards, averaging 5.5 yards a carry.
"(Timmerman) has been showing up for me all summer--he's been in the weight room and he's been a vocal leader in there," said Longabaugh. "He shows a lot of the younger kids what it truly means to be a leader and that hard work does pay off. He's shown that with his work ethic and he does it with his play as well."
Meanwhile, on the defensive side, the Timberwolves lost three of their top four tacklers to graduation Colin Jacobs, Marshall Knapp, and Robbie Barnes. However, Longabaugh says a few guys stood out in their pre-season scrimmage, including Dillon Inman and Devon Greenwalt on the d-line, Ely Rodriguez and Currin at linebacker, and Timmerman in the backfield.
"(Inman) even had to step in for a couple plays at linebacker and he's just got a knack for the football and he flies around the field," said Longabaugh. "Isaac Currin and Ely Rodriguez really shined last Friday as well, and a guy like Devon Greenwalt has been a stellar defensive end for us and he's taken a big step in a leadership role as a team captain and in his play going from a sophomore to a junior this year."
Longabaugh also hopes to keep that same defensive mentality from last year that only gave up just over 14 points a game.
"Defense has always been a strong point at Southwest Valley and that's exactly what we're going to keep here," said Longabaugh. "We've been teaching a lot of fundamentals and just doing their job because we've got to trust the other guys around us. We've got enough athletes around that we're going to keep that same mentality."
That defense will have its first test on Friday against a Red Oak Tigers team that lost some big contributors from last year, but Longabaugh is expecting a tough fight.
"We expect them to come out and play some smash mouth football, and they look they want to spread the ball out and test the secondary," said Longabaugh. "We've got to take it play by play, because we know perfection in the game of football is slim to none. We just have lick our wounds when bad things go, get back out there, forget about it, and move on to the next play."
Ethan Hewett and Cody Konecne have the call of Red Oak at Southwest Valley on the KMAX-Stream Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Keegan Longabaugh below: