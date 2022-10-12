(Corning) -- Southwest Valley (6-1) is the winner of four straight games and will have a chance to earn a home playoff game with a victory over Mount Ayr (6-1) Friday.
The Timberwolves downed Riverside (2-5) 49-21 in Week 7.
“We were excited,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo said. “[Riverside] is always a quality team. How we responded to the first half was really exciting to me… that first half was tough sledding, then the second half really kind of opened up. We know when teams back off that we’re able to run the ball a little bit better.”
Last Friday’s 297 rushing yards for Southwest Valley was nothing new, as the Timberwolves have rushed for a whopping 1,823 yards as a team through seven games.
That production is largely due to the high level of play from quarterback Evan Timmerman. The junior signal-caller has rushed for 707 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging over six yards per carry on the season.
“[Everyone] knows what we want to do, we wanna be able to run the ball,” Donahoo said. “What [Timmerman] brings as a dimension, being able to run for almost seven yards every time he touches the ball, is just fantastic.”
Timmerman’s rushing prowess is a known commodity, but his arm served the Timberwolves well against Riverside, as he completed 4-of-5 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns; his best passing performance of the season.
“We haven’t had to pass much… but the shots that [Timmerman] has taken are calculated and they’re set up and he makes good throws,” Donahoo said.
Timmerman has been nicely complemented by his backfield mate Isaac Currin, who has totaled 623 yards and a pair of scores on the season.
While the offense has been clicking, Southwest Valley’s defense continues to dominate. The Timberwolves have shutout their opponents in all but two outings of the 2022 campaign, allowing an average of just seven points per game.
Collin Jacobs leads the charge for the stout Timberwolves defensive unit, along with Timmerman, Robbie Barnes, Theron Mullen, Dillon Inman and Ely Rodriguez and various other players who’ve contributed to the multitude of shutouts.
“[Jacobs] just reads so fast and reacts so fast that he’s always in the backfield,” Donahoo said. “I think that his ability to get after the quarterback and get after ball carriers has been big… those other guys just feed off that. Riverside had a really tough time running the ball Friday night and it was because of all those guys. Our ability to make teams one-dimensional is something that makes our defense so special.”
Southwest Valley’s defense will need to be at the top of its game Friday against a Mount Ayr team that is always liable to light up the scoreboard.
Led by dual-threat quarterback Jaixen Frost, the Raiders have averaged over 43 points per game in their wins this season.
“We know that Frost is gonna get his yards, we know that Mount Ayr is gonna be able to move the ball,” Donahoo said. “We’ve gotta win first down, we’ve set this team up and make it tough on second and third down because Frost is such a dynamic athlete.”
Frost has racked up over 1,000 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns thus far, to go along with major production from Brayden Pierson and Jaydon Knight.
“You’ve gotta really just know where Frost is at all times,” Donahoo said. “You’ve gotta do your job [on defense]. We’ve been preaching that all year.”
AHSTW has already clinched the Class A District 7 title, meaning the winner of Friday’s game between Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr will finish outright second and earn a home playoff game.
“We just need to play fast and play loose,” Donahoo said. “We know the playoffs are there. We know that, no matter what, we’re playing football next week, but it would be unbelievably special to give our guys, specifically our seniors, another shot at playing at home.”
Mount Ayr hosts Southwest Valley Friday at 7 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Donahoo below and be sure to check out all of KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 P.M. to midnight.