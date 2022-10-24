(Corning) -- For the second straight year, the Southwest Valley football team is into the Round of 16 in the playoffs.
The Timberwolves overcame a 14-point deficit in the opening round to beat Madrid 21-14 last week.
"First and foremost, you start with the heart the boys were able to play with," said Head Coach Anthony Donahoo. "You get down 14-0 at Madrid, which I can't say how hard it is to win there, but you get down by 14 and are able to battle back. We knew we were able to run the ball well, we were averaging over six yards per carry in the first half, it was just finding a way to finish. We had a fourth and inches that got stuffed and two other drives that just stalled out."
Southwest Valley was able to adjust and finish off some drives in the second half to keep their season alive.
"A big tip of the cap to Coach (Allen) Naugle's defense," said Donahoo. "We made some adjustments at halftime. They were absolutely hitting us with that speed option. Marshall Knapp finished with 12 tackles and an interception. He was a big reason for covering that speed option. Overall, the defense cranked down and got after it. The offense was able to finish some drives. A big credit to our team's heart coming back with 21 unanswered points."
Up next for the Timberwolves is a rematch with AHSTW (9-0). The Vikings beat Southwest Valley 28-0 on September 9th.
"It was a great first meeting," said Donahoo. "We had chances. We're confident at Southwest Valley that we're able to move the ball. It was 14-0 at half and I think we got stuffed at the five yard line and had five drives stall out within the 30 against them. We were playing with a freshmen quarterback and freshmen punter at that time. For us, you can't ask for a better redemption. You're able to play the team that beat you earlier in the year. If you take a second loss, you tip your cap, but I think our boys are confident that they are some things we can do to win."
Since the loss to AHSTW, the Timberwolves have won five of six, pitching three shutouts. Similar to the second half against Madrid, Donahoo says he wants to see his team finish off drives with points.
"You have to be selfless as a football team for Southwest Valley," said Donahoo. "Our joke is that our two-minute offense is actually an eight-minute offense. We have no problem going down the field and taking a 15 or 17 play drive. That's a long time to go down the field. I think our running backs and our line have to continue to do a good job of making sure that they're comfortable getting three or four yards every play and just pushing it and being selfless."
Nick Stavas and Cody Konecne will have the call in Avoca Friday night in a game you can watch at kmaland.com. You can hear the full interview with Donahoo below.