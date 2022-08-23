(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley football program enters every game with the mission of going 1-0.
They have some new faces in the lineup, but the expectation is the same heading into their season opener with Central Decatur is no different.
"There's excitement this year," Coach Anthony Donahoo said. "We had an amazing camp. We have fantastic numbers and a lot of excitement around Southwest Valley."
This year's Timberwolf team consists of 41 players and only four seniors. They got their first taste of action on Friday in a scrimmage with Nodaway Valley.
The Timberwolves perennially find themselves in the mix for a winning record and a postseason berth. That was the case last year when Southwest Valley posted a 7-3 record and won the program's first-ever postseason game.
"Practice has been really good," Coach Donahoo said. "We're working hard."
Junior quarterback Evan Timmerman is the new signal-caller for the Timberwolves. Timmerman replaces three-year starter Brendan Knapp, who graduated after a prolific career.
Timmerman may be green, but Coach Donahoo has the utmost confidence in his new quarterback.
"Evan has done a fantastic job of waiting and working," Donahoo said. "He's a fantastic leader. He has fantastic vision in the backfield."
Timmerman is a profound runner, but his passing game should make the T-Wolves multi-dimensional.
" We know he can run the ball, and we challenged him to work on his throwing mechanics. There wasn't a time this summer that I didn't see him without a ball in his hand."
The Timberwolves are known for their vaunted triple option attack. Timmerman, Isaac Currin, Bradlee Grantz and Ely Rodriguez should lead the way in the backfield.
"We have three running backs -- and a fourth with our quarterback -- that are a staple to what we want to do," Donahoo said. "It starts and stops up front, but Bradlee and Isaac played a bunch of reps in the backfield, and Ely had a fantastic outing in our scrimmage.
As usual, the success of Southwest Valley's run game -- which averaged 224.4 yards per game last year -- dictates the Timberwolves' success.
We want teams to leave thinking, 'Man, that was a tough Southwest Valley team.' I believe that happens on the ground." Donahoo said.
Colin Jacobs leads the returning defenders with 48 tackles and 7.5 for loss, and Marshall Knapp did a little bit of everything with 28.5 tackles, a fumble recovery and three interceptions. Timmerman, Robbie Barnes, Rodriguez, Currin and Dillon Inman also return for Southwest Valley's defense.
"Anytime you have an Allen Naugle (their defensive coordinator) led defense, you know they're going to be patient," he said. "We're excited about what we saw with the defensive line. Defensively, we always fly to the ball and like to take the ball away from teams."
There's a common theme around the Southwest Valley locker room -- go 1-0 every week. That approach has been successful more often than not in Coach Donahoo's six years at Southwest Valley (36-20).
Until last year, Southwest Valley had never lost a season-opening game, but Central Decatur changed that with a 28-0 win.
The Timberwolves get another shot at their Pride of Iowa Conference rival Friday night.
The Cardinals went 5-4 last year but graduated 10 seniors, including their leading passer, rusher and receiver.
The names and faces are different. But Coach Donahoo expects the hectic approach they usually see from Central Decatur.
"(They bring) a lot of chaos," Donahoo said. "Central Decatur is a great first-week game because of what they do. Offensively, they come out in a bunch of formations. They have wrinkles that make the defense's life difficult."
"Defensively, they do the same thing. They line up in odd fronts and bring pressure in different ways."
Mistakes plagued Southwest Valley in last year's meeting. They hope history doesn't repeat itself on Friday.
"Communication has to be key," Donahoo said. "We pride ourselves on our offensive line, so the challenge this week is to stay patient, understand your assignments and communication. We have to communicate, be in the right coverage and stay patient. It will be a challenge for us."
Trevor Maeder and Cody Konecne have the call of Southwest Valley/Central Decatur on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. Check out the full interview with Coach Donahoo below.