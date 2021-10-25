(Corning) -- For the first time in program history, Southwest Valley claimed a postseason victory on Friday night.
Behind another stellar and powerful rushing attack, the Timberwolves (7-2) picked up a 53-22 win over Ogden to advance in the Class A state playoffs.
“That was something special,” Southwest Valley head coach Anthony Donahoo told KMA Sports. “Every week we want to go 1-0, but we understood the impact and importance of this one. To be able to do that, I know it meant a lot to our communities and meant a lot for our kids.”
Brendan Knapp had 22 carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns while also throwing a pair of touchdowns and accumulating 77 yards through the air. Cade Myers added a big game with 120 yards and two scores on 18 carries. Marshall Knapp led the receivers with three grabs for 64 yards and a touchdown, Blake Thomas nabbed the other receiving score and Bradlee Grantz posted 42 yards rushing and a touchdown of his own.
“It felt like we were setting the tone early and often,” Donahoo said. “They were keying on (Brendan Knapp), and that happens. Cade Myers came through with the game of his career. As a senior, going out like that and to have him and Isaac (Currin) in the backfield has been nice. Once they start taking their eyes off Brendan, that’s when you see those 30 and 40 yard runs.”
Myers also had a strong game defensively with a team-best 8.0 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. Isaac Currin jumped on a fumble for the only turnover forced by the Timberwolves on Friday evening.
Now, Southwest Valley turns their attention to a long road trip to take on Woodbury Central (8-1) in a Class A state second round matchup. The Wildcats rolled to a 46-12 first round win over AHSTW on Friday evening.
“They’ve got a quarterback that can throw it and run it,” Donahoo said. “Watching a little bit of film of him, he can really throw the ball. On the flip side, they’ve got a running back that has over 1,000 yards rushing. Very dynamic offense and reminds me a lot of Riverside, where they can beat you over top or if you back up too far they will catch you underneath.”
Senior quarterback Dallas Kluender has continued his fantastic career with a big final season, posting 1,761 yards passing, 279 yards rushing and 31 total touchdowns. Junior Max McGill has added 1,051 yards and 15 scores on the ground, and senior Carter Bleil leads the receiving corps with 41 receptions for 763 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“We know we’re going to have to control the line of scrimmage, play our style of ball and limit the amount of possessions their offense gets,” Donahoo said. “Then just bring that nastiness that Southwest Iowa brings.”
On the Woodbury Central defense, both Kluender and McGill have also been major pieces. Kluender has a team-high 10.0 tackles for loss while McGill leads the team with 53.5 tackles. The secondary has been plenty opportunistic with 11 interceptions, including three by junior Kyan Schultzen.
However, it’s a bit unlikely that Southwest Valley will try to spend too much time putting the ball in the air.
“Throwing up the Logan-Magnolia and Tri-Center film, it looks like both those teams had success being able to run the ball,” Donahoo said. “For a team like us, where it’s our bread and butter, we’ve got to make sure our guys get off the ball quick and communicate. Being able to communicate what they’re supposed to do, get off the line and run that option football read style that we run.”
The long road trip can always serve as a concern for any coach. From Corning to Moville, it’s roughly three hours. Donahoo, though, feels his team will take it all in stride.
“For the kids, this bus ride is fun,” he said. “We get to see a team that we haven’t seen, and that’s what we really wanted. The guys can just come out and try to make history.”
Woodbury Central likely enters as a favorite across the state, and that’s no different from many of Southwest Valley’s games throughout the season in one of the state’s most-challenging districts.
“These boys, I’ve been joking with them all season long, they’re too ignorant to know they shouldn’t be in these games,” Donahoo laughed. “They’re just too young. They’re a fun group of kids, and they really don’t know that they shouldn’t be doing some of the things that they’re doing. They just keep proving people wrong.”
Tom Moore will be in Moville on Friday night providing reports from the Southwest Valley/Woodbury Central matchup. Listen to all of KMA’s coverage throughout the evening on AM 960 and FM 99.1 from 6:20 through midnight. Hear the full interview with Coach Donahoo linked below.