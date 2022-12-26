(Corning) -- The Southwest Valley girls basketball team has some positives to build on over the Christmas break after a respectful finish to 2022.
The Timberwolves come into 2023 at 2-5 with wins in two of their last three games. They opened the year with losses to Shenandoah, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley and Martensdale-St. Marys, but finished with wins over Griswold and Southeast Warren and a five-point loss to Lenox.
"We're excited with how we played lately," Coach Mike Cormack said. "It's a glass half empty/half full approach. Half empty, we are 2-5, but half full -- we've improved as the season has gone on."
The Timberwolves faced some tough early-season opponents while trying to mesh their new starting lineup with each other.
"We have an interesting mix of players with three seniors and two freshmen starting," Coach Cormack said. "Thirteen of our 19 are freshmen or sophomores. We basically threw them into a pool and said, 'start swimming.'"
"In each of those games there were flashes of what we can be. The first game, there was some stage fright, but all of these can only make us better. They want us to get better. It's my job as a coach to do all I can to support that."
Senior Maggie Haer leads Southwest Valley's offense with 9.0 points per game. Haer also adds 7.0 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 1.9 assists per game.
"I think she's one of the best players in southwest Iowa," Cormack said. "Unfortunately, she doesn't get credit for it because she hasn't been on the most outstanding teams."
Senior Ryanne Mullen adds 6.9 points per game, while Mackenzie Fast (6.3 PPG), Madeline Bevington (5.6 PPG), Ada Lund (5.0 PPG), Lindsay Maurer (3.4 PPG) and Rebecca Wetzel (3.3 PPG) also contribute to the Timberwolves' offense.
"We're seeing good sharing of the best basketball," Cormack said. "We are not a one-dimensional team. If we continue to grow, this team could be a poor man's version of Martensdale-St. Marys with multiple players contributing on any given night."
Cormack says improving their rebounding skills is an emphasis over the Christmas break.
"We improved a little bit before the break," he said. "We can't get taller, but we can get better technique. If we can hold steady on the boards --and not let teams just play volleyball against us with offensive rebounds -- we feel confident."
The Timberwolves return on January 3rd against CAM. Click below to hear more with Coach Cormack.