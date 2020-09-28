(Corning) -- Southwest Valley has had a knack for winning close games, and they found a new way on Friday night.
The Timberwolves (5-1 overall, 2-1 A-9) put together a late drive for a 19-14 win over Tri-Center, using their passing game to attack the Trojans.
“When you watch the Tri-Center boys on film, and you show up to the game, it’s just magnified how big those kids are,” Southwest Valley’s Anthony Donahoo said. “Their front four is dynamic and have terrorized teams. We knew running the ball was going to be tough.”
The Timberwolves put it in the air 27 times and threw for 265 yards and a touchdown, including 197 and the score from junior quarterback Brendan Knapp. Senior receiver Tucker TePoel had a big game on the outside with seven receptions for 162 yards while Marshall Knapp had two catches for 55 yards and the touchdown.
“Brendan can throw, and I’m proud of his progression from his freshman to his sophomore and now junior year,” Donahoo said. “He throws a beautiful deep ball, and we tried to get the ball out quick.”
The victory comes just one week after a disappointing loss to St. Albert, which Coach Donahoo feels his team did a poor job of bouncing back after a tough start.
“The boys understand you win games in the fourth quarter,” he said. “That only happens when you buy into the whole game. We really pushed the belief all week long that you have to stay in that moment. I thought the boys battled back and believed the entire game and knew we could do it.”
With just two games left on the regular season schedule, Southwest Valley will now welcome Sidney (0-5, 0-3) to town. The Cowboys may be winless, but they’ve been in plenty of games this season.
“Records are just something you observe,” Donahoo said. “You always play four quarters for a reason, and if the records only mattered it wouldn’t be much fun. You’ve got to make sure you’re playing great football going into the playoffs. We’ve always said 1-0 each week, and this year it’s even more demanding that you take each week as its own.”
While Southwest Valley opened it up against Tri-Center, it’s likely the Timberwolves will be back to their bread and butter on the ground this week.
“We make no qualms about the fact that we want to run the ball and control the line of scrimmage on the offensive and defensive side,” Donahoo said. “We’re going to look to get five yards per carry and get some second and third and shorts. If we’re able to do that, hopefully at the end of the night the score dictates that.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Donahoo below.