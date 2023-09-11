(Corning) -- Southwest Valley bounced back from a week two loss to take a thrilling 32-28 win over Grand View Christian this past Friday.
The Timberwolves (2-1 overall, 0-1 Class A District 7) scored in the final minutes to come from behind for an impressive road win.
“It was an emotional rollercoaster for sure,” Timberwolves head coach Keegan Longabaugh told KMA Sports. “There’s not a lot of people able to be mentally tough enough to recover from everything that was going their way. That showed a strong mentality and toughness.”
In their final non-district game of the season, Southwest Valley kept the ball in the hands of their senior stars — Evan Timmerman and Isaac Currin. Timmerman had 150 yards passing and 86 yards rushing while Currin rushed for 91 and had 80 receiving yards. They each had one rushing score and hooked up for two passing touchdowns.
“We really put the ball in their hands,” Coach Longabaugh said. “They had a solid night, especially Isaac. He was really shifty in the backfield. We got the ball with about seven and a half minutes on the clock, and we wanted to drain the clock down as much as we could. We had to punch in a touchdown because our kicking game was struggling, and we had guys come out and make plays.”
The win was not only one that required them to come from behind, but it was also a follow-up game to their disappointing 47-0 loss to South Central Calhoun in their A-7 opener a week before.
“We kind of knew there was going to be some rust early on with the new coaching staff,” Longabaugh added. “Kyle Chafa is a returning coach, but he is a defensive coordinator for the first time and this is my first time calling plays on offense. We know South Central Calhoun is a top caliber team in Class A football, and we came out flat. South Central Calhoun took advantage of that, and that’s what we harped on last week in practice. We had an excellent week of practice, and we came out and hit (Grand View Christian) first. We can’t sit back and catch. They stepped up on the offensive and defensive lines, and that helped us.”
The next test for Southwest Valley won’t be any easier, as they enter back into district play against a strong Earlham team. The Cardinals (2-1, 1-1) dropped their own district opener to ACGC in week two before a 40-33 win over IKM-Manning this past Friday.
“They always have size and always have good backs in the backfield,” Longabaugh said. “Caleb Smith has had a solid start to the season, and he’s one of the better backs in the district. Their offensive line manages to get a push, and I’ve noticed they’ve thrown the ball a lot more than they have traditionally, but we’re in the exact same boat.”
It’s true that both teams are putting it in the air a bit more often than usual with Timmerman throwing for 272 yards through two games for Southwest Valley and junior Blake Reynolds posting 240 yards of his own for Earlham. Last year, Earlham had just 366 yards passing for the season while Southwest Valley totaled just 408.
Regardless of the scheme and philosophies, Southwest Valley and Earlham have developed a bit of a rivalry in the last several years. They’ve played every year since 2016 with the exception of 2020. Earlham won three of the first four meetings before Southwest Valley has taken each of the last two, including a 21-0 triumph last year.
“Our offensive line (will be important),” Coach Longabaugh said. “They like to get downhill, and their linebackers step up and stop the run. Our line was tested last week, and we had a lot of trouble trying to pick up blitzes. We know they’re going to see that and adjust to that.
“They’re just a fundamentally-sound football program, and I believe we are, too. It’s a fun matchup year and year out, and it has developed into a rivalry. Our guys are going to get amped up, and we know they will, too.”
KMA Sports will have coverage from the Southwest Valley at Earlham game on Friday evening. As always, listen to AM 960, FM 99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight for all of the Week 4 coverage.
Hear the full interview with Coach Longabaugh below.